Two further fund closures adds to abrdn's growing tally

Japanese Growth and Financial Equity

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
The closures mark the third and fourth in a single week
Image:

The closures mark the third and fourth in a single week

The ASI Japanese Growth Equity and ASI Financial Equity funds have both been marked for liquidation as each has become too small to be commercially viable.

ASI Japanese Growth Equity will close on 13 December 2021, following the fund's largest investor recently redeeming "the majority of their shareholdings", which has left the fund in a state that may leave investors with "compromised investment performance and proportionally higher costs".

Head of ESG fixed income departs abrdn for GIB Asset Management

The fund will close to investors from 29 November and the process of liquidation will begin on 6 December.

ASI Financial Equity will close on 29 November 2021, as a result of the fund not attracting "the levels of inflows anticipated" combined with a "gradual decline in its net asset value".

As of August 2021, the fund had slipped to £53m in assets, which abrdn stated has left the fund "no longer…commercially viable".

The fund will close to investors from 15 November and the process of liquidation will begin on 22 November.

Investors in either fund who do not redeem their fund holdings or transfer them to another abrdn product will automatically have their capital transferred to the ASI Sterling Money Market fund, which holds an annual management charge of 0.2%.

abrdn total return bond team decamps to American Century Investments

Expenses incurred by the closure of the funds will be met by abrdn, with "transaction costs involved in liquidating the assets of the fund" the only exception.

These announcements bring the fund closure tally over the past seven days to four, with the ASI Diversified-Core Growth and ASI Target Return Bond funds comprising the other two.

The asset manager's two property funds - Aberdeen UK Property and Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate - were merged last week under a single £1.7bn umbrella.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Bens Creek IPO 'on the wrong side of the energy transition'

JP Morgan Asset Management expands sustainable OEIC range

More on Funds

The issue was oversubscribed
Investment Trusts

Supermarket Income REIT raises £200m

Oversubscribed issue

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 20 October 2021 • 1 min read
The fund will be available for a total expense ratio of 0.65%
Unit trusts/OEICs

JP Morgan Asset Management expands sustainable OEIC range

Marks the fifth fund in the sustainable range

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 20 October 2021 • 1 min read
JP Morgan European trust looking to merge share classes
Investment Trusts

JP Morgan European to merge growth and income share classes

Too complex

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 20 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Phil Wagstaff to depart Jupiter

15 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends

15 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Chancellor sets out regulatory roadmap to tackle greenwashing

19 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Industry argues stagflation fears based on misnomer

18 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Odey Asset Management closes Odyssey fund

14 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

UK fixed income funds suffer worst outflows since March 2020

14 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 