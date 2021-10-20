Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

Yesterday (19 October), the board of Gresham House called for shareholders of GHS to be offered liquidity to release their full investment at net asset value, claiming the results of the strategic review of the trust was "inadequate".

This is in relation to the fact only Gresham House has been offered liquidity to realise their full investment at NAV.

Now GHS has responded saying that the conclusion of the review was "mischaracterised", since it was not to provide liquidity, but to appoint Harwood Capital as the new investment manager.

In response to the call for GHS to offer all shareholders liquidity, the GHS board responded that the offer to buy the Gresham House stake was made by Harwood rather than themselves and so is "a potential transaction between two third-party institutions and does not involve the company's resources".

It added that: "In our consultation with GHE as shareholder during the strategic review, GHE made clear that they would not want to hold shares in an investment company they did not manage and Harwood therefore made the offer to GHE from its own resources in order to remove a substantial share overhang in the interests of all other shareholders."

The two parties are also at logger heads over corporate governance issues. Gresham House accused GHS of not "properly observing" its corporate governance principles.

"The flaws in this lengthy process and its findings led to a conclusion that focused on one shareholder's liquidity to the exclusion of all others," it said.

Gresham House has also campaigned over the need for a new chair and said the strategic review has failed to deliver on that point.

In May this year, the asset manager called for an EGM, in order to discuss Potter's 18-year tenure, which the firm said is "out of step with both the AIC Corporate Governance Code and Gresham House's position on good governance".

The requisition notice was withdrawn by Gresham House a month later, on the basis that GHS's AGM will be moved forward from its original 14 September date to a day "no later than the 26 July", on which Potter would retire as chair and director of the board and not seek re-election.

However, GHS has now responded that it is Gresham House's interference that is causing issue. The board of the trust stated: "GHE does not state which corporate governance principles are at issue here. The GHS Board was fully independent of its investment manager until GHE used its influence as a major GHS shareholder to require the resignation of the previous chairman and the appointment of Graham Bird as its representative and a non-independent director, and now seeks to interfere again.

"If the changes requested by GHE were to be carried through at the proposed general meeting, a majority of GHS Board members would be GHE nominees, which the Independent Board believes goes against the AIC Code of Corporate Governance.

Helen Sinclair, interim chair of GHS, said the board of the trust said the substantial proportion of shareholders wish to retain the trust and the board feels "these views should be taking into account notwithstanding the demands of the largest shareholder".

"We and our advisers will continue to consult with GHS shareholders and explore all options which are in the best interests of all shareholders," she added.