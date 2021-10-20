UK inflation dips slightly to 3.1% in September

inflation rate fell back slightly last month because prices in restaurants rose less this August than last when the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme was running

Consumer prices rose 3.1% in annual terms in September, easing back from 3.2% in August, the Office for National Statistics said.

Inflation rate fell back slightly last month because higher prices in restaurants and cafes in August were largely down to comparisons with August of 2020, when the Eat Out to Help Out scheme was running, according to the ONS.

Mike Hardie, head of prices at the ONS, said: "However, this was partially offset by most other categories, including price rises for furniture and household goods and food prices falling more slowly than this time last year.

"The costs of goods produced by factories rose again, with metals and machinery showing a notable price rise. Road freight costs for UK businesses also continued to rise across the summer."

Last month the Bank of England said it expected inflation to rise slightly above 4% in the last quarter of 2021 but since then energy prices have continued to rise sharply.

This weekend, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey sent a latest signal that the central bank was preparing to raise rates for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus crisis as the risks from inflation mounted.

Deep Dive: Challenging misconceptions about inflation

Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management, said: "Although the bulk of these effects should unwind later in 2022, some Monetary Policy Committee officials have recently struck a hawkish tone, signalling their concern over high inflation becoming entrenched through second-round effects as workers demand higher wages and firms become more willing to raise prices. This raises the possibility of a rate hike at either the November or December meeting.

"However, current market expectations for over 100bp worth of tightening over the next year seems aggressive. Supply-demand imbalances in goods and labour markets should correct themselves over the next year, helping to keep a lid on price pressures. There are also downside risks to demand coming from the pandemic and fiscal policy tightening, as well as uncertainty over the impact of the end of the furlough scheme on unemployment."

Salim Jaffar, investment analyst, 7IM, added:"Inflation is likely to be higher in the next decade than the last. But, that is not a bad thing. When talking about inflation, people seem to forget that central banks have inflation targets because some inflation is good for growth. In more developed countries, inflation has been below these targets for some time, and so has growth! Unless we want the whole world to have Japan's experience of no inflation and no growth since the 1980's, we should be welcoming some inflation.

"There's a lot of noise around supply chain issues at the moment - and lots of it is justified. But supply chain disruptions are likely to be localised and temporary, solved by the normal mechanism of supply and demand.

"Of course, if inflation is picking up, it is natural to ask about the likelihood of and impact of interest rate hikes. Predicting exactly when rate hikes will happen is a fool's game. Unless you are chair of the Federal Reserve, you won't be able to call it exactly. At some point, central banks will have to begin a hiking cycle; it's a question of when, not if.

Average petrol prices stood at 134.9 pence a litre, compared with 113.3 pence a litre in September of 2020, when travel was reduced under travel restrictions.

Conflation of inflation: The great carry-on trade?

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said this level of inflation would force the BoE to act.

"Job vacancies continue to sit at a record high of 1.1 million vacancies and will add upward pressure to wages which we will likely see feed through the system in the months ahead.

"The bigger picture remains that inflation is causing the Bank of England a headache, especially coupled with no sign of an easing in the energy price surge. Given recent statements from Bank officials, it looks likely an interest rate hike will happen soon. However, we believe that he MPC will avoid tightening too aggressively as they will want to see the economic recovery continue in what remains a fragile economic landscape."

The data is the last reading before BOE's November decision on rates.

Silvia Dall'Angelo, senior economist at the International business of Federated Hermes, said things were going to get worse in the short term." Price gains remained concentrated in the sectors that were mostly affected by supply constraints and high commodity prices (core goods, energy, food), although housing components also showed some strength. Overall, the report continued to show Covid-related distortions, supporting the prevailing transitory narrative for inflation," she said.

"That said, the inflation picture is set to get worse in the short term before it starts improving. The current gas crisis and recent increases in energy commodity prices more generally imply that inflation will continue to climb in winter months, likely peaking at north of 4% between February and April of next year. Base effects, moderation in commodity prices and a gradual easing of supply constraints should drive inflation down starting in the Spring of next year."

In general, cost-push inflationary pressures tend to be self-defeating and temporary, if they are not matched by demand-pull drivers, i.e. wage gains that are not justified by productivity improvements. Developments in inflation expectations and the labour market - still hard to interpret due to Covid-related distortions - will ultimately determine the inflation picture. In the meantime, it looks like the Bank of England is already becoming nervous about market-based inflation expectations and ready to hike rates before the end of this year.

For Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, stagflation fears persist. "With prices staying stubbornly high and another surge expected, a gentle rise in interest rates before the end of the year still looks likely if there is any chance of keeping a Goldilocks economy within reach.

Too much inflation in the mix risks the economy getting too hot, leading prices to spiral upwards. If rates are pushed up rapidly, there's a risk it gets too cold, freezing off economic growth. A 2% inflation target is considered just right, as long as the economy also keeps growing," she said.