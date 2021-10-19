FinnCap hires from WH Ireland for new co-head of private capital growth business

Zuleika Salter appointed

Zuleika Salter will work alongside Jamie Blewitt
Zuleika Salter will work alongside Jamie Blewitt

FinnCap Group has appointed Zuleika Salter from WH Ireland as co-head of its private growth capital division, to work alongside Jamie Blewitt.

At WH Ireland, Salter spent the past three years building out its private equity division.

The company said that Salter and Blewitt's combined experience will enable FinnCap to provide financing options to growth companies, from smaller series A fundraisings of between £2m to 20m, through to larger series B and series C fundraisings between £20m to 100m.

Sam Smith, chief executive of FinnCap Group, said: "We are very excited to be welcoming Zuleika to FinnCap Group. Her wealth of experience and background will strengthen the group's capabilities as we expand our private growth capital business and enhance our range of services for the UK's most ambitious growth companies."

Chelverton Asset Management hires assistant manager for UK Equity Growth fund

FinnCap's private growth capital team is focused on partnering with entrepreneurial businesses, helping them to raise capital from VCs, VCTs, private equity and family offices.

Salter said  she was looking forward to "building on the team's existing capabilities and developing the group's relationship with VCs and family offices", adding that "FinnCap has access to some of the UK's leading growth companies".

Blewitt, who joined Finncap in 2020 from Rothschild, added: "Zuleika has a strong understanding and experience in the private growth space and I look forward to working with her to expand our offering in finding the right investors for our clients."

