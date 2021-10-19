Gresham House calls for liquidity for GHS shareholders amid 'inadequate' review

The initial review, which was published by GHS on 11 October, announced the trust will part ways with Gresham House Asset Management and has appointed Harwood Capital as its new investment manager. GHS's board also proposed the trust change its name to Rockwood Strategic.

As part of the review, former portfolio manager Richard Staveley - who quit in May this year - will join Harwood and return as lead portfolio manager.

Gresham House has today responded to the five-month strategic review, saying it has "failed to deliver an agreed solution for all its shareholders, a new chair for its board and address governance issues raised at the time of the proposed GHS EGM in May 2021".

This is in relation to the fact only Gresham House has been offered liquidity to realise their full investment at NAV, according to the firm, which believes this should have been offered to all shareholders. Gresham House, which accounts for five of GHS's top seven institutional shareholders as a result of its shareholding and irrevocable undertakings, said the review is "not supported" by them. Combined with Gresham House's 23.4% holding of GHS, Gresham House accounts for at least 43.7% - 1,521,050 shares - of GHS's total issued capital.

A spokesperson for Gresham House said: "Best practice corporate governance sits at the heart of Gresham House's strategy as an ESG-focused investment business, and the board believes that corporate governance principles have not been properly observed by GHS in the conclusions of its strategic review.

"The flaws in this lengthy process and its findings led to a conclusion that focused on one shareholder's liquidity to the exclusion of all others.

"The Gresham House board believes all shareholders of GHS should be offered liquidity to realise their full investment at NAV, rather than just Gresham House, as has been concluded by GHS."

As a result of the disagreement, Gresham House's board has requisitioned an extraordinary general meeting of GHS's shareholders, as it believes this is the "most appropriate way for them to reach a decision on the future of their company, GHS".

The proposed EGM solution is to return the cash on GHS's balance sheet to all of its shareholders and to realise GHS's assets over the next two years.

Anthony Townsend, chair of Gresham House, said: "The consultation process by the GHS board was clearly inadequate and its outcome is unsatisfactory to at least 43.7% of its shareholders.

"The Gresham House board has therefore requisitioned a meeting of GHS' shareholders to address this issue democratically and to reach a conclusion that is in the interests of all its shareholders."

In May this year, Gresham House called for an EGM, in order to discuss Potter's 18-year tenure, which the firm said is "out of step with both the AIC Corporate Governance Code and Gresham House's position on good governance".

The requisition notice was withdrawn by Gresham House a month later, on the basis that GHS's AGM will be moved forward from its original 14 September date to a day "no later than the 26 July", on which Potter would retire as chair and director of the board and not seek re-election.