Gresham House calls for liquidity for GHS shareholders amid 'inadequate' review

Requisitioned an EGM of GHS’s shareholders

Lauren Mason
clock • 3 min read
Gresham House’s board has requisitioned an extraordinary general meeting of GHS’s shareholders
Image:

Gresham House’s board has requisitioned an extraordinary general meeting of GHS’s shareholders

The board of Gresham House has called for all shareholders of the Gresham House Strategic investment trust (GHS) to be offered liquidity to release their full investment at net asset value, following what the company has dubbed an “inadequate strategic review”.

The initial review, which was published by GHS on 11 October, announced the trust will part ways with Gresham House Asset Management and has appointed Harwood Capital as its new investment manager. GHS's board also proposed the trust change its name to Rockwood Strategic.

As part of the review, former portfolio manager Richard Staveley - who quit in May this year - will join Harwood and return as lead portfolio manager.

Gresham House has today responded to the five-month strategic review, saying it has "failed to deliver an agreed solution for all its shareholders, a new chair for its board and address governance issues raised at the time of the proposed GHS EGM in May 2021".

This is in relation to the fact only Gresham House has been offered liquidity to realise their full investment at NAV, according to the firm, which believes this should have been offered to all shareholders. Gresham House, which accounts for five of GHS's top seven institutional shareholders as a result of its shareholding and irrevocable undertakings, said the review is "not supported" by them. Combined with Gresham House's 23.4% holding of GHS, Gresham House accounts for at least 43.7% - 1,521,050 shares - of GHS's total issued capital.

A spokesperson for Gresham House said: "Best practice corporate governance sits at the heart of Gresham House's strategy as an ESG-focused investment business, and the board believes that corporate governance principles have not been properly observed by GHS in the conclusions of its strategic review.

"The flaws in this lengthy process and its findings led to a conclusion that focused on one shareholder's liquidity to the exclusion of all others.

"The Gresham House board believes all shareholders of GHS should be offered liquidity to realise their full investment at NAV, rather than just Gresham House, as has been concluded by GHS."

As a result of the disagreement, Gresham House's board has requisitioned an extraordinary general meeting of GHS's shareholders, as it believes this is the "most appropriate way for them to reach a decision on the future of their company, GHS".

The proposed EGM solution is to return the cash on GHS's balance sheet to all of its shareholders and to realise GHS's assets over the next two years.

Anthony Townsend, chair of Gresham House, said: "The consultation process by the GHS board was clearly inadequate and its outcome is unsatisfactory to at least 43.7% of its shareholders.

"The Gresham House board has therefore requisitioned a meeting of GHS' shareholders to address this issue democratically and to reach a conclusion that is in the interests of all its shareholders."

In May this year, Gresham House called for an EGM, in order to discuss Potter's 18-year tenure, which the firm said is "out of step with both the AIC Corporate Governance Code and Gresham House's position on good governance".

The requisition notice was withdrawn by Gresham House a month later, on the basis that GHS's AGM will be moved forward from its original 14 September date to a day "no later than the 26 July", on which Potter would retire as chair and director of the board and not seek re-election.

Related Topics

Lauren Mason
Author spotlight

Lauren Mason

View profile
More from Lauren Mason

Top ten takeaways from Greening Finance: A roadmap to sustainable investing

Editor's letter: Mixed signals in markets

More on Investment Trusts

George Shaw, manager of both Aberdeen UK Property and Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate
Funds

abrdn combines UK property fund duo brought together under ASI merger

Aberdeen and SLI funds

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 19 October 2021 • 1 min read
Tender issue was oversubscribed
Investment Trusts

Oversubscribed tender offer for Fidelity trust 'spells trouble'

Oversubscribed with 85.1% electing to tender

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 19 October 2021 • 2 min read
The trust will have an emphasis on transport and logistics infrastructure, utility-related and digital infrastructure
Investment Trusts

Alinda Capital Infrastructure IPO seeks £350m raise to fund £485m pipeline

100p per ordinary share

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 19 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: The race to Net Zero - How to navigate a new world of climate commitments

13 October 2021 • 4 min read
02

Phil Wagstaff to depart Jupiter

15 October 2021 • 1 min read
03

Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends

15 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

Industry argues stagflation fears based on misnomer

18 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Chancellor sets out regulatory roadmap to tackle greenwashing

19 October 2021 • 4 min read
06

Abrdn closes Diversified Core Growth fund as investor pulls out

13 October 2021 • 1 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 