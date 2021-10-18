Schroders bolsters sustainable investment team with new hires

In this newly-created role, Von Aesch will oversee research, the development of sustainable investment models while ensuring the continued integration of this analysis into Schroders' investment decision-making. She joins from Redburn where she was a partner, having spearheaded the firm's ESG business and related client base.

Bauer also joins from Redburn where he was a partner and former co-head of the Redburn ESG franchise. He has been appointed sustainability analyst and reports to Von Aesch.

Kimberley Lewis has been named head of active ownership. Before joining Schroders last July, she worked at Federated Hermes International as director of engagement. Reporting to Lewis is Katie Frame, who recently joined as active ownership manager from Federated Hermes International where she was an engagement manager.

Von Aesch and Lewis will report to Andy Howard, global head of sustainable investment at Schroders. Howard will also be joining Schroders Group Management Committee, as the firm's continues to embed sustainability at its core. He has driven Schroders sustainability research and been the force behind proprietary tools such as SustainEx.

Howard said: "These additions will further strengthen Schroders ability to deliver market-leading sustainability data, support its focus on stewardship and engagement and expand the products and services it offers to its clients globally.

"We see this moment as a significant milestone in our sustainability journey and a natural step to ensure our path to net zero is clear and successful: we are injecting into the firm market-leading talents with vision and experience, who are highly regarded not only within, but also outside our industry.

"As a corporate and investor, we recognise that we have a fundamental role to play in making sure the companies in which we invest are on the journey to net zero and a sustainable future. That's why we've made a number of commitments to accelerate our progress on managing climate risk and achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner. These commitments can be achieved thanks to our distinctive approach which is supported by our data driven and active engagement process."

Already this year Schroders has expanded its sustainable investment team globally with the appointments of a number of sustainability analysts, newly-created positions with Lazaro Tiant in New York and Mervyn Tang in Singapore covering North America and Asia respectively.

It has also expanded the roles of its sustainability specialists across investment teams with the appointment of seven sustainability-focused analysts. Furthermore, Sarah Bratton-Hughes, who has led the firm's growth in North America, is expanding her role to include the newly-created responsibility of global head of sustainability, solutions.

Carolina Minio-Paluello, global head of product, solutions & quant, said: "The evolving regulatory environment and social focus will only exacerbate the need for climate solutions that help clients manage their carbon footprint as well as maximise risk-adjusted returns. We want to partner with clients to achieve these goals and to define and deliver their net zero strategies."