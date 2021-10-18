Road to COP26: Investors wake up to biodiversity risk

However, investors are waking up to the importance of biodiversity as damage to ecosystems, such as coral reefs, have a devastating effect on the global economy.

There are several reasons why climate change has taken centre stage. Carbon emissions are easier to price than life at the bottom of the ocean and the financial industry is built on trading in stocks and bonds.

Companies and investors, however, are becoming more concerned about the significant financial risks stemming from biodiversity loss and the destruction of natural ecosystems.

"Biodiversity is not a new topic for investors as such but it is gathering similar momentum to the climate challenge a few years back," Therese Niklasson, head of sustainability at Ninety One, told Investment Week.

"This is, similar to climate, related to the urgency around the issue and that we are now able to estimate the severe loss of biodiversity and better appreciate its interlinkage with society and the economy," she added.

The global economy could lose as much $2.7trn a year by 2030 if countries continue to attack biodiversity, diminish wild pollination, and slash food from fisheries and timber from forests, according to the World Bank.

The age of extinction

The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services has said that, among the world's eight million species, one million of them are threatened with extinction in the next few decades.

Biodiversity loss is set to become one of the largest environmental crises of all time, and one that puts economies and societies at risk.

Thomas Höhne-Sparborth, head of sustainability research at Lombard Odier, thinks that, in many ways, biodiversity risk is the new ESG elephant in the room.

"Loss of biodiversity - and natural capital more broadly - represents a critical environmental and economic hazard undermining one of the most productive assets in our economy, increasing propensity for infectious disease, and decreasing environmental resilience to shocks," he said.

For Angela Quiroga, ESG analyst at Union Investment, the problem is that, to improve issues, one must first be able to measure them. "Measuring biodiversity is more complex than, for instance, emissions. And if it is extremely difficult to measure biodiversity, then this makes the protection of biodiversity and ecosystems difficult as well," she said.

Pricing breathable air, drinkable water, tolerable temperatures and the complex ecosystems that maintain them, is complicated.

Take a tree for example. To price it, one must consider the amount of emissions the tree sequesters during its lifecycle, the amount of oxygen it provides as well as its food and wood, among others characteristics.

"All these factors can be estimated, and we could eventually reach an agreed value. However, the price of a tree does not represent the price or value of biodiversity," Quiroga noted.

Höhne-Sparborth also highlighted the challenge of scarce data.

"While many companies are beginning to report their carbon footprints, data on deforestation, water use, agrochemical use, and biodiversity impact is still less frequently reported. Often companies simply do not know," he said.

Lombard Odier has resorted to geospatial analysis, using satellites to monitor land use change.

The other COP

With all eyes on COP26 in Glasgow, its less high-profile sister, COP15, the UN biodiversity conference, took place in Kunming, China, last week. There, diplomats, scientists and conservationists met to lay the groundwork for a global agreement to halt and reverse the destruction of nature, set to be finalised in May next year.

As countries start taking biodiversity seriously, investors are beginning to follow suit, seeing that biodiversity and climate change are two sides of the same coin.

"It is on the investors' radars," David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton, said. "More and more clients want to know how we are tackling biodiversity in our portfolios."

The Paulson Institute estimates reversing the decline in biodiversity requires an average of $722bn to $967bn a year until 2030.

"The financial industry needs to facilitate this flow of capital by offering flexible farmland, timberland and habitat restoration investment where sustainability is a central pillar of the investment strategy," Martin Davies, CEO and president of Westchester Group, said.

Investing against doomsday

My-Linh Ngo, head of ESG investment and portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management, said investors should consider the opportunities afforded by taking a more responsible approach to tackling ecosystem degradation and species loss.

"In the fixed income context, this can mean investing in vanilla bonds of companies whose economic activities offer solutions to biodiversity loss, or, in ESG-labelled issuances such as green or sustainability-linked bonds, where the capital is being directed to conservation focused projects or where commitments are linked to biodiversity goals," Ngo said.

Karianne Bail-Lancee, from UBS AM's SI research and stewardship team, also highlighted engagement.

"[Investors] can engage with corporate management and vote to support resolutions that would enhance biodiversity management (and against board members that fail to reduce risk); they can exclude companies on certain grounds or focus on those that contribute positively."

With over half of the world's economy reliant on nature, Hohne—Sparborth leaves a warning. "The preservation of natural capital is not only an environmental but an economic imperative."