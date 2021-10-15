Artemis Alpha Trust looks to suspend tender offer

After a strategic review in 2018 the board said it would propose a tender offer at this time and every three years following.

However, due to "changing circumstances" the board no longer thinks this is in the best interest of the trust and is instead "committing itself to a sustainable share buyback policy".

In a market update today the board of the trust said that the over the last three years, the trust's liquidity has improved as the percentage of unquoted holdings have fallen and it has seen "significant improvement in performance".

The board has consulted with the largest shareholders and found that some are "unlikely to participate" in the offer. All this combined with "the substantial fixed costs that a tender offer would incur for shareholder" has led the board to call a vote to suspend the offer.

The trust has been undergoing a share buyback programme since November 2020 which has seen the trust's discount narrow from 18.1%. It is currently around 5.6% according to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

Substantial corporate changes for one in two trusts since onset of pandemic New Proposal

Under the new proposals the board will aim to buyback 25% of shares in issue over the three years until the AGM in 2024.

The shares will target the discount level of the intended tender price of 3% discount to NAV and consider the additional estimated costs of the tender.

"Although the costs of the tender offer will inevitably vary depending on the percentage of shares tendered, the directors estimate that this is likely to result in a tender offer at a discount of between 4% and 5% to net asset value," it said.

The board said it considered whether to implement a "discount policy with explicit and absolute parameters" but decided to maintain flexibility and to regularly review.

Duncan Budge, chairman of Artemis Alpha Trust, said: "When we devised the proposed tender, the Company was in a fundamentally different position from that which it has managed to achieve today."

He added that the new option of continuous share repurchases "would not compromise the management of the portfolio and would deliver better results for most shareholders overall than a tender in 2021.''

Kartik Kumar, Co-Manager of Artemis Alpha Trust, said: "Since 2018 we have worked hard at delivering a better outcome for shareholders. Our objective is to generate long-term outperformance and for the vehicle to be regarded as an attractive long-term savings vehicle by investors.

"Liquidity is paramount to achieving this, and so we are taking steps to create a stronger alignment between trading in our shares and the portfolio's underlying liquidity."

Over the past three years the trust's share price has returned 49.2%, while the UK All Companies AIC sector has returned 33.9%, according to AIC figures.

The board is recommending an advisory vote to approve the suspension of the previously proposed tender offer in 2021. They said this will give "shareholders the opportunity to vote on the new proposal, whilst avoiding the majority of cost in preparing the requisite shareholder circular to implement the previous strategy, should it prove unnecessary".

The circular will be published shortly with the vote expected to take place at a general meeting in November 2021.