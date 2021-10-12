JP Morgan CEO dubs bitcoin 'worthless' - reports

According to a report from Reuters, Dimon, who has been chair and CEO of JP Morgan since 2005, told a conference on Monday (11 October) at the Institute of International Finance that "no matter what anyone thinks about it, government is going to regulate it".

"They are going to regulate it for (anti-money laundering) purposes, for (Bank Secrecy Act) purposes, for tax," he said.

"I personally think that bitcoin is worthless. I don't think you should smoke cigarettes either."

The comments made are in spite of the fact that JP Morgan gave its wealth management clients access to six crypto funds throughout the summer, including Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust, Grayscale Ethereum Trust, Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust and Osprey Bitcoin Trust.

Dimon also told the conference: "Our clients are adults. They disagree. If they want to have access to buy or sell bitcoin - we can't custody it - but we can give them legitimate, as clean as possible access."

This is not the first time the CEO has publically criticised bitcoin. In 2017, Dimon called bitcoin "a fraud" and warned "it will blow up".

"It's just not a real thing, eventually it will be closed," he said at a Delivering Alpha conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.

"It's worse than tulip bulbs. It won't end well. Someone is going to get killed."

He added that he would immediately fire any of his employees who traded bitcoin for clients, because "it's against our rules and they are stupid".