Ninety One study: Investors ready to support net zero regardless of returns

The study also revealed that half the investors surveyed believed that asset managers should use their influence as shareholders of carbon-heavy companies to help facilitate the reduction in carbon emissions.

"We believe in sustainability with substance. However, there is an incontrovertible and sobering fact about the drive to net zero -any effort that does not work for the world's 7.9 billion people, will fail everywhere," Hendrik du Toit, founder and CEO, Ninety One, said.

"To really save the planet, we must help emerging markets go green. That means robust carbon markets, debt-for-climate deals, and financing options to speed the transition. As a company with its roots firmly in South Africa, we understand this need perhaps better than most. Emerging economies, after all, are not responsible for the bulk of emissions to date," he added.

New net zero finance alliance launches to achieve net zero

Some 10% of the investors surveyed believed that a company that was focused on reducing its reliance on carbon was a more compelling investment opportunity than a company that does not consider reducing carbon emissions. Overall, one in three investors intend to increase the proportion of their wealth in companies or funds helping the world to achieve net zero by more than 10% over the next 12 months.

Surprisingly, even as the majority of investors are keen for their investments to have a net zero focus, the survey showed they also lack confidence in their knowledge of what net zero means in practice.

Sustainable investing is more familiar, though both concepts are reasonably well known: 78% say they know at least a bit about sustainable investing, compared to 63% who claim to know at least a bit about net zero investing.

Despite the knowledge gap, the concept of investing to achieve net zero showed positive appeal for about four out of five investors, accoring to the survey.

Net zero means achieving a balance between the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that we put into the atmosphere and the amount removed from the atmosphere, net zero being achieved when the amount added is no more than the amount taken away. This in turn would stabilise global temperatures and address climate change.

Some 25% of those surveyed went as far as ‘agreeing completely' that "as investors, we should use our money to make a difference to the planet by investing sustainably". Around 17% say that a net zero focus is "extremely important" for their own investments.

Race to Zero strengthens and clarifies minimum net zero criteria for members

However, investors are still sceptical about their actual ability to contribute to the fight against climate change. While generally being 'pro net zero', some 61% of investors shifted responsabilities, stating that the "worst polluters should be tackling it; what we do will make little difference".

About one-third of investors would prefer to simply divest from heavy carbon emitters. "We believe strongly that divestment from high emitters risks starving emerging markets of capital, thus making it harder for them to transition to net zero and putting at risk the world's collective net zero ambition," Ninety One warned.

"The climate crisis presents both tremendous opportunities and risks to investors. This survey makes clear that investors across the globe are looking to allocate capital to funds which invest in companies and countries that are working towards a sustainable future," Deirdre Cooper, co-portfolio manager, Global Environment fund, said.

"The investment management industry has an integral role to play in tackling the climate crisis in the real economy, and this cannot be met by providing investment capabilities to investors which tilt towards asset-light sectors, moving capital out of emerging regions, or selling assets to less responsible owners and outsourcing. It is our responsibility to provide end investors with solutions which can counter the climate crisis," she added.

Investors generally saw a net zero investment approach focused on staying invested and supporting companies to transition (as opposed to divesting) as bringing greater benefits to the developing world. Interestingly, the survey revealed most investors are unconcerned about investing their money in petroleum or mining companies.

Pornography (59%), weapons trade (57%) and tobacco (43%) were the top three sectors investors said specifically that they would not want their money invested in. Oil companies (19%) and mining (16%) are much further down the list. Some 13% said they did not care where the money was invested.

The second edition of the Planetary Pulse survey, Investing for a Carbon Free World: What Investors Want, surveyed more than 6,000 individual investors across ten markets - the UK, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, US, and Canada.