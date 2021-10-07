Square Mile removes Artemis funds ratings following senior departures

Analysts at Square Mile conducted 127 interviews with investment professionals from 34 asset management groups over the course of September 2021 to decide their ratings.

Square Mile gave new ratings to four funds, upgraded three funds' ratings, and removed two funds' ratings, both of which belonged to Artemis.

News of the departure of James Foster and Alex Ralph, managers of the Artemis Strategic Bond and Artemis High Income funds, was cited as the reason for the removals. Square Mile said it would reasess both funds under their new managers "in due course".

The round-up also saw the announcement that the TB Evenlode Income and TB Evenlode Global Income funds had been upgraded from an A rating to an AA rating, due to their "attractive income-orientated strategies that are run with a simplistic, yet disciplined firm-wide approach".

Unicorn UK Ethical Income fund was also upgraded, from a Responsible Positive Prospect to a Responsible A Rating, because of their "clear ethical screening process and the identification of companies with robust business models and strong balance sheets, with the intention of holding them for the long term".

Square Mile gave four funds new ratings, with UBAM Positive Impact Equity fund gaining the Responsible Positive Prospect rating, VT Downing European Unconstrained Income fund awarded the Positive Prospect rating, ES River and Mercantile European fund gaining the Positive Prospect rating, and LF Montanaro Better World fund awarded the Responsible A rating.

Square Mile also maintained the ratings of two funds, Janus Henderson Strategic Bond at AA, and Baillie Gifford UK Equity Alpha at A, despite the departure of senior officials within the fund houses.

The research firm noted that in the coming weeks its analysts will meet Milena Minerva, who has assumed co-manager responsibilities for Baillie Gifford's fund and will become lead manager next year, "to discuss the transition and future structure of the portfolio".