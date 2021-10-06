Mirova launches Global Sustainable Equity fund

Pedro Gonçalves
06 October 2021
Natixis’s ESG division Mirova has launched the Natixis Mirova Global Sustainable Equity fund, a UK version of its €4bn Mirova Global Sustainable Equity SICAV, launched in 2013.

The Natixis Mirova Global Sustainable Equity fund aims to facilitate easier investment for UK-based investors and will be managed by Jens Peers, Amber Fairbanks and Hua Cheng, all of whom are based within Mirova US, the company's US division.

The objective is to outperform the MSCI World Net Dividends Reinvested index over the recommended minimum investment period of five years by investing in companies whose businesses include activities related to sustainable investment themes. 

Mirova launches impact private equity fund

Fairbanks said: "The SICAV version of this diversified equity fund has proven incredibly popular both as a core global equity holding and to complement the existing global equity allocation of investors' portfolios. We have seen a strong demand from investors in the UK and this OEIC will allow them to more easily access the fund and make a meaningful difference to the sustainability profile of their portfolios." 

Using Mirova's proprietary ESG analysis, the fund takes a multi-thematic investment approach to benefit from the growth potential linked to four long-term transitions: demographic, environment, technology and governance, as well as maximising exposure to companies that have a positive impact on the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The fund is aligned to a 2°C global warming scenario and will typically have 40-60 holdings. 

Natixis IM looks to Mirova US for new global head of sustainable investing

Darren Pilbeam, managing director, Natixis IM, UK wholesale & retail sales, added: "We acknowledge that investors' interest in sustainability has grown exponentially over the last few years as clients increasingly align their investments with their beliefs. We are delighted that UK investors will have access to the expertise of Mirova who have a proven track record in running sustainable solutions for clients."  

