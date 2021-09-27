Pacific AM hires senior analyst from JPM to work with Dani Saurymper on new fund

Julia Varesko joins longevity and social change equity team

Ellie Duncan
clock 27 September 2021 • 1 min read
Pacific Asset Management (PAM) has appointed Julia Varesko from JP Morgan as a senior analyst, bolstering its longevity and social change equity team led by Dani Saurymper, ahead of a fund launch for the pair in October.

In her new role, Varesko will be responsible for quantitative and qualitative company analysis, developing customised stock models and making stock recommendations, and will report to Saurymper, who joined PAM from AXA Investment Managers in July.

PAM said that it plans to launch a new fund focused on longevity and social change for Saurymper and Varesko in October.

At JP Morgan, Varesko was a senior analyst covering diversified financials, and has also held roles at Elsworthy Capital and Berenberg Bank, as well as a prior period at JP Morgan, where she spent six years in capital goods equity research.

Pacific AM hires healthcare fund manager from AXA IM

"Her appointment supports PAM's broader commitment to delivering a unique and differentiated equity value proposition for investors focused on this century's greatest social, economic and political transformation - ageing societies globally," said Saurymper, who was portfolio manager for the AXA Framlington Longevity Economy fund and research lead for health/ageing and lifestyle at AXA IM Framlington Equities.

Matthew Lamb, CEO of PAM, added: "It is no secret that we have great ambition to build a powerful and sustainable franchise around the longevity economy, huge demographic shifts and social change as the world pivots to a more sustainable future.

"Julia's appointment adds deep expertise to Dani Saurymper's team and will enable us to bring forward-looking, innovative strategies to our clients." 

Varesko said: "I am looking forward to working closely with Dani and making use of my experience not just in equity research, but more broadly in reporting on the sustainability and ESG fundamentals of the companies we invest in."

