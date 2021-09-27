Baillie Gifford reduces UK Equity Alpha fund management fees

Down to 0.47%

Ellie Duncan
clock 27 September 2021 • 1 min read
Gerard Callahan, manager of the Baillie Gifford UK Equity Alpha fund
Gerard Callahan, manager of the Baillie Gifford UK Equity Alpha fund

Baillie Gifford has lowered the annual management fee on its UK Equity Alpha fund B class shares from 0.55% to 0.47%.

The reduced fees come into effect on 1 October 2021 and follows Baillie Gifford's decision earlier this month to adjust the management fees on its £1bn US Growth Trust, run by Kirsty Gibson and Gary Robinson.

The asset manager said that it has also reduced the annual management fee on the Dublin UCITS Baillie Gifford Worldwide UK Equity Alpha fund B class shares to 0.47% from 0.55%.

UK Equity Alpha manager Callahan among trio of Baillie Gifford retirees

James Budden, director of marketing and distribution at Baillie Gifford said: "We strive to be as competitive on fees as possible. 

"Providing value for money is especially important in relation to UK equities where so many options are available to investors."

The £1bn UK Equity Alpha fund aims to outperform the FTSE All-Share index by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods by investing in UK growth companies.

It is currently managed by Gerard Callahan, who is set to retire in April 2022.

According to FE fundinfo, the UK Equity Alpha fund generated a return of 18.7% over three years to 24 September, versus the FTSE All-Share, which generated a 10% return over the same period.

Since 2013, Baillie Gifford has reduced fees across one or more of its range of funds and investment trusts on 15 occasions.

