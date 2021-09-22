Investment Week's Kathleen Gallagher awarded Best Trade Journalist at AIC Media Awards

The annual awards, which recognise the journalists who have "best educated private investors and financial advisers about investment companies", are voted for by AIC members, their managers, brokers and analysts.

Kathleen, who has worked with us at Investment Week since May 2021, began her career as an intern for Euromoney in 2011, before working as a reporter for the Financial Times' Investment Adviser in 2014. She has since worked for Pacific Business News and Quilter.

She said: "I was so surprised and pleased to receive an award just four months after returning to journalism. Huge thanks to the entire Investment Week team for all their support and guidance during that time."

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), said: "The AIC Media Awards recognise the work of journalists who have best educated private investors and financial advisers about investment companies. The winners this year have achieved this in creative and engaging ways.

"Many investors look to trusted media sources to understand investing so the job that financial journalists do is a vital one. I'd like to thank the winners of the AIC Media Awards for helping their readers and viewers understand how investment companies work and the long-term benefits of investing."

From the team at Investment Week - well done Kathleen!