Marlborough hires Alastair Caw from Columbia Threadneedle as it eyes growth

Alastair Caw has been at Columbia Threadneedle for 14 years

Caw will work with wealth managers, multi-manager firms, family offices and platform fund research teams, as Marlborough targets increased asset flows into its single-strategy funds and multi-asset proposition, which offers multi-asset funds and managed portfolio services.

He joins after spending 14 years at Columbia Threadneedle, where he was head of UK wholesale and, prior to that, head of UK discretionary sales.

Richard Goodall, CEO of Marlborough, said: "Marlborough is entering an exciting new chapter of growth and Alastair brings expertise that will play an important role in helping us to achieve our ambitious objectives.

"He has a wealth of industry experience, a detailed understanding of a range of distribution channels and shares our vision for long-term growth that's built on helping intermediaries achieve first-class outcomes for their clients."

Caw also spent nine years at Credit Suisse in various distribution roles.

"The combination of a commitment to investment excellence, a strong client-first philosophy and an agile, entrepreneurial culture provides a powerful platform for growth," Caw added.

"I'm very pleased to be joining the team and excited about working with a wide range of intermediaries to bring Marlborough's high-quality solutions to a still-greater number of UK investors."