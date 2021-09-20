Guinness Global Innovators shifts China holdings on back of political uncertainty

Co-manager Ian Mortimer said he does not view the volatility in Chinese markets, in response to the regulator's crackdown on technology companies and its ban on for-profit tutoring and education companies, as an investment opportunity at the moment.

"When it is regulatory or political uncertainty it is very difficult to price because, by definition, you do not know what is going to come next," he said.

"Clearly, what we are seeing in China, I would not say it is unprecedented - we have seen things like that before - but in its scale it seems very large and it seems very broad."

The fund owned three stocks with exposure to China, including apparel company Anta Sports, Tencent, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Mortimer, who manages the fund with Matthew Page, said they sold New Oriental Education in the middle of June this year.

"We saw a significant drop in the share price but we then took the view that something has changed fundamentally, and that ultimately the risk was it could have a permanent effect on the business model. That has fallen another 80% since we sold it," he added.

"For Tencent, we took a similar view in terms of what was happening. Again, you have this regulatory pressure, particularly on the tech space and in some of the growth areas around payments. We sold that at the end of June, so we quickly reduced our risk exposure to those areas."

The managers took the view that retailer Anta Sports will be less affected and therefore maintained an allocation of 2.6% at the end of August.

The most recent addition to the fund is US tech giant Apple which they switched into when they were selling Tencent, having last owned it back in 2011 and is now a 3.5% position.

The portfolio's largest geographical allocation is to the US, accounting for 77.9% at 31 August, according to the latest factsheet.

"Historically, it has been a very entrepreneurial market and also it is supported from a regulatory perspective," Mortimer said.

"What we often find, if you look at somewhere like Europe, if you do have a faster-growing innovative business, maybe sometimes because there are less of them, they can get bid up more."

Mortimer explained he and his co-manager are looking for the "slightly more mature businesses that are also very innovative" to invest in, and not the riskier, "really early stage, venture capital-type businesses".

Over three years to 10 September 2021, the fund has returned 76.4%, ahead of its benchmark MSCI World index return of 44.9% and the IA Global sector average of 43.8%, according to FE fundinfo.