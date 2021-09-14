CRUX hires Martin Currie's Taylor as deputy manager for new Asia strategies

Damian Taylor will join Ewan Markson-Brown in running the new funds

Taylor, who will work on Asia ex-Japan and China portfolios due to launch on 1 October, will report to lead fund manager Ewan Markson-Brown, who joined CRUX from Baillie Gifford earlier this month.

The new Asia team will also include analysts Ishaan Bhatia and Ryan Soh, who previously worked alongside Markson-Brown on the Baillie Gifford Pacific fund and the Pacific Horizon investment trust.

Taylor has more than 20 years' investment experience, having previously worked at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs before joining Martin Currie in 2013.

Karen Zachary, CEO at CRUX, said: "Damian's intimate knowledge of Asian equities combined with his ability to identify long-term capital growth opportunities through proven valuation methodologies makes him an excellent addition to CRUX's Asia team.

"Built on flexibility and diverse thinking, the CRUX Asia team we have assembled has world-class expertise and experience that will enable the firm to capture Asian growth.

"Through long-term, bottom-up, high-conviction stock selection and alignment of investment objectives with our global investors, we look forward to further broadening our investor base."

Markson-Brown joined by former analyst colleagues at CRUX Asset Management

In June, it was announced that CRUX will introduce two Asian equity UCITS funds to its stable of UK and European equity mandates, and would hire Markson-Brown to oversee them.

During the manager's eight-year tenure of Baillie Gifford's Emerging Markets Growth fund, it outperformed its MSCI Emerging Markets benchmark by more than 77 percentage points with a total return of 161.6%. It also doubled the average return of its peers in the IA Global Emerging Markets sector, according to data from FE fundinfo.