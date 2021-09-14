M&G names CFO Clare Bousfield as new MD of retail and savings

She will step down from the board

Ellie Duncan
clock 14 September 2021 • 1 min read
Clare Bousfield joined the Prudential group in 2016
Image:

Clare Bousfield joined the Prudential group in 2016

M&G Group has appointed chief financial officer Clare Bousfield to the newly-created role of managing director, retail and savings, responsible for leading the expansion of M&G Wealth in the UK.

In her new role, effective 1 October 2021 and subject to regulatory approval, Bousfield will also oversee the completion of the transformation of the Prudential-branded operations, intended to "improve customer outcomes and generate business efficiencies".

She joined the Prudential group in November 2016 as chief executive of the Prudential Assurance Company, having previously been at Aegon where she was chief financial officer.

Fabiana Fedeli to lead M&G's £57bn equities division

The retail and savings division of the group consists of M&G Wealth and the heritage business, which includes the Prudential-branded operations in the UK and Europe.

Deputy chief financial officer Paul Cooper will become chief financial officer on an interim basis, while the group conducts a search to find a replacement for Bousfield.

She will also step down from the board of M&G, "given the expected time commitments of her new role and her regulatory responsibilities with respect to Prudential Assurance Company".

Chief executive John Foley said: "Clare is the ideal leader to bring fresh impetus to this part of our business, given her financial insight, knowledge of the operations and strong relationships.

"This appointment, and a number of other leadership changes I am making today, position us well for the next phase of M&G's ambitions and our strategy to return to sustainable growth."

Cooper also serves as CFO for The Prudential Assurance Company and joined the business from financial services company Arrow Global, having previously worked at PwC and EY.

