PGIM Investments makes trio of senior hires

Lendormy joins from Robeco where he served as executive director for the wholesale distribution and global financial institutions division, leading the GFI coordination.

During his 13-year tenure, Lendormy held several roles including EMEA key account manager for GFIs, head of UK wholesale distribution, and fixed income client portfolio manager. Prior to his time at Robeco, Lendormy served in roles at BNP Paribas AM/Fortis, including as a fixed income product specialist. He is a CAIA charterholder and holds the CFA certificate in ESG investing.

PGIM launches next gen fund

As head of GFI strategy, Lendormy will be responsible for the development and implementation of the business development strategy targeting GFIs, and for growing the firm's global presence in this key channel.

Lendormy is based in PGIM's Amsterdam office and reports to Kimberly LaPointe, head of PGIM investments international.

LaPointe said: "As global financial institutions increasingly want to do more business with fewer asset management partners, they are looking to those that offer breadth and depth of investment solutions with local client expertise in their core markets.

"This new role is key to ensuring we remain well-positioned to serve this important client segment. Guillaume brings a wealth of experience across GFIs to PGIM Investments, and I am thrilled he has joined our team. Guillaume's deep understanding of client relationships and complex global organisations will be crucial in enhancing visibility of PGIM's investment solutions within this channel and continuing to build our global presence."

PGIM adds head of real estate debt investment research

PGIM Investments has also appointed Richard Ninon as vice-president, UCITS product development, reporting to Elizabeth Samson, head of UCITS/QIF product development and governance. Based in the London office, Ninon will be responsible for the development of new productive initiatives and tailoring products to meet local market needs, as well as day-to-day product maintenance of UCITS and QIF funds.

Chris Needham has joined as head of product marketing, reporting to Richard Woodworth, vice-president, global product management. Needham, based in the London office, is responsible for the strategy and implementation of marketing programs for the PGIM funds internationally.

LaPointe added: "Growing our global platform with the strategic hiring of talent remains a key priority for our business. These appointments demonstrate our ability to leverage our global strategy using local on-the-ground expertise and provide us with the ability to tailor our products regionally to meet the needs of our clients in different markets, whilst continuing to bring best-in-class investment solutions."

PGIM Investments is part of PGIM, the $1.5trn global investment management business of US-based Prudential Financial.