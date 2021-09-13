Road to COP26: Time for governments' words to be met with tangible actions

The aim of COP26 is to assemble almost every country in the world to iron out parameters for the Paris climate accord, the 2015 pact that seeks to maintain global warming below 2ºC. But, there is a lot more at stake in the 2021 summit taking place in November.

Thorny issues include climate finance and global carbon markets. There is also the crucial question of whether the world can cut emissions fast enough to limit global warming.

Among the tests of a successful summit, one stands out: accelerating pledges to reduce emissions made for the Paris conference six years ago. Scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have recently said global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control. UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the report as a "code red for humanity".

In the year of COP26, where does sustainable investing go from here?

Yet progress toward the Paris targets has been underwhelming. Only 97 countries have submitted updated plans to meet their promises, called "nationally determined contributions", which is less than half the number that signed up to the agreement.

Bumps in the road

"We need to put substance behind the rhetoric," warned Andrew Parry, head of sustainable investment at Newton Investment Management.

"I am really looking forward to COP26 to see politicians match their rhetoric. It is very easy to make grand statements about 2050 because none of them will be in power by then. Understanding how we actually turn rhetoric into action is one of the key things we need from COP26."

The summit will, for the first time, have world leaders look into those emissions that cannot be electrified - such as cement, steel, long-haul road transportation and aviation - which amount to about one third of all emissions globally.

COP26 countries are currently incentivised to decarbonise these sectors because technology as it stands will struggle to transition these into clean energy.

"If we do not tackle that one third of emissions we are not going to hit net zero by 2050," Randeep Somel, portfolio manager at M&G Investments, said.

Scepticism toward the likely trajectory of emissions reductions remains strong.

Over 37% of countries still have no net-zero target, according to the latest figures from the NewClimate Institute quoted by the UN. A report from Ember also revealed demand for coal is on the rise, particularly in China.

Beijing said it will not be bullied into going green after the US and Britain ramped up their efforts to wrestle China over climate change. The Asian giant aims to reach net zero by 2060.

"Current headwinds include near-term demand trends that clearly do not match with longer-term plans for emissions reductions and pockets of increased political and social pressure created by rising electricity prices partly as a result of increased carbon pricing," David Sheasby, head of stewardship and ESG at Martin Currie, told Investment Week.

Squeezing out the carbon

Despite the uncertainty, governments, corporations and citizens seem to be in agreement that only through preventing this climate crisis can they ensure a sustainable future.

Several countries have pledged ambitious emissions targets by 2030 and US President Joe Biden has announced ahead of the COP26 summit that his administration aims to produce 45% of the nation's electricity from solar by 2050, a leap from last year's 4% in a multi-trillion-dollar investment.

"The first objective of COP26 is to secure net zero by 2050. To do that you are seeing certain developed countries come forward with ambitious emissions reductions by 2030 as a milestone and that incorporates all sorts of things that provides investment opportunities," Will Argent, fund manager at Gravis Capital, said.

In his opinion, it is not only the structural growth in renewables investment but also the rising expenditure on energy efficiency feeding inward investment into clean energy and other green agenda initiatives that will help reach net zero.

"This is a very long-term structural growth trend that is here to stay," Argent added.

Newton's Parry sees COP26 as an opportunity for the world to accelerate the transition towards a greener economy, making use of the financial resources that governments have set aside to support this change.

"I think that is definitely a tailwind from factors like cost, scale, awareness from civil society. The ability to finance it given that cost is pretty cheap gives us the right conditions [to transition]. We just need COP26 to accelerate that and get us to that tipping point," he added.

Sheasby is already seeing increased evidence of a tipping point emerging around climate action as companies and governments increase the scale of their commitment to tackling climate change.

The investment community has also joined the race as fund houses managing over $43trn came together under the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative.

"What is important now is that we continue to see these high-level goals given greater specificity and interim targets through legally binding policy action," he said.

For Newton's Parry, when it comes to COP26, it is all about "putting your money where your mouth is."