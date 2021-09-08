Octopus unveils UK Future Generations sustainable fund

The FP Octopus UK Future Generations Fund will invest in businesses that are tackling challenges like climate change

The fund will take a multi-cap approach and aims to hold positions in 60 to 70 companies that are tackling some of the world's most urgent issues such as climate change. It will take advantage of the group's expertise in investing in smaller companies to find missed opportunities that bring value.

"We have a mission to invest in the ideas, people and industries that change the world," Octopus Investments CEO, Ruth Handcock, told Investment Week. "We don't launch things just to jump on the bandwagon. We do it because we think there is a customer need and a gap in the market that we can fill better than anyone," she added.

The fund will be managed by Dominic Weller, a member of the responsible investment committee at Octopus. Richard Power and Chris McVey, who are the lead managers for the FP Octopus UK Micro Growth fund and the FP Octopus UK Multi Cap Income fund will be co-managers.

The fund will target companies that look to solve problems within one of three sustainability themes: climate change, empowering people using digital infrastructure and revitalising healthcare industries.

The first theme looks at businesses building a sustainable planet, ranging from energy generation, energy storage, low carbon mobility, and decarbonisation. Weller pointed to the kettle safety technology and water filtration company Strix as company that would tick the box in this theme.

Although Strix is primarily focused on the safety of appliances, it also makes parts to ensure kettles switch off as soon as the water reaches 100C, making it more energy efficient. Strix has designed its products to use less resources, using recyclable materials where possible, and engineering out precious and semi-precious metals, which has improved its environmental impact.

When it comes to empowering people, the fund is looking at companies that make society work for a wider cross-section of society. "It's around creating the digital infrastructure, improving living standards, education. A broad universe but it's really about backing the kind of businesses that we think are on the right side of change and are making a difference in people's lives," Weller told IW.

Boku, a global mobile payment and mobile identity company would fit this theme, according to Weller. "The traditional finance system is very inefficient, with about 1.7 billion people still unbanked," the fund manager said.

"Boku is a leading provider of direct carrier billing solutions and last year alone they gave 59 million people access to goods and services that otherwise they wouldn't have gotten access to."

The last theme will see the fund exploring healthcare across software platforms, in order to help systems run more efficiently, empower healthcare professionals, and to improve therapeutics, diagnostics, gene and cell therapy, just to name a few areas.

"The UK has such an interesting market and such exciting companies in that space," Weller said, pointing at Kooth as a company that could sit in the portfolio under this theme. The digital mental health care service set up in 2001 is the leading provider of mental health software and services to the NHS.

Octopus Investments said a differentiating feature this fund brings is its target ability to invest across the market cap spectrum. "So far, most of the ESG and sustainability focused funds to launch have shown a bias towards investing in larger companies.

"Limited and flawed ESG data especially on smaller companies exacerbates this problem and has led to many funds avoiding companies which do not tick the right boxes altogether. This is a missed opportunity," Weller said.

Octopus will undertake its own research and is committed to providing "transparent and easy to understand data" as well as a "comprehensive" annual report, detailing the positive contributions that companies within the portfolio are making.

The offer period for the new fund is now open, with an annual management charge (AMC) of 0.85% and an ongoing charges figure (OCF) of 1.50%.

10% of the annual management charge will be donated to Octopus Giving, the charitable foundation set up by Octopus in 2014, which supports UK based charities.

"We want to be known for changing industries and solving big problems. We don't really care if we're known for making lots of money," Handcock said before explaining that while some issues can be resolved by market economics, charities and the third sector are better positioned to address particular challenges.

"Money doesn't solve everything," she added.