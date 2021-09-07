Kempen hires Ian Penrose as director of business development

Focus on the UK wholesale market

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 07 September 2021 • 1 min read
Ian Penrose joins from iM Global Partner
Image:

Ian Penrose joins from iM Global Partner

Ian Penrose has joined Kempen Capital Management as director of business development, where he will focus on the UK wholesale market.

Penrose will be responsible for the execution of Kempen's wholesale distribution development strategy business in the UK, working with a range of investors including private banks, fund-of-fund managers and wealth managers.

He has over 24 years of experience in the financial services industry and joins from iM Global Partner where he held the role of director, distribution UK, Ireland & Scandinavia. Prior to this, Penrose held various positions at Syz Asset Management, Barclays Capital and Gartmore Investment Management.

Kempen launches new climate change policy to meet net-zero target by 2050

Johan Cras, managing director of wholesale and institutional clients, said: ‘We are delighted that Ian joined our team. His expertise and drive fit in perfectly within our team. Ian's insight and understanding of the needs of UK wholesale market will be invaluable for Kempen. This appointment reflects the firm's continued commitment to growth and expansion in the UK market.'

The appointment supports Kempen's intention to expand its product offering and position within the UK marketplace.

Related Topics

Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

Chrysalis names Margaret O'Connor non-executive director

Fidelity unveils sustainable climate solutions fund

More on People moves

Richard Rowney will become group CEO
Platforms

Ferguson and Neilson to step down from Nucleus as Rowney takes the helm after James Hay deal

David Ferguson to pursue other opportunities

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 07 September 2021 • 2 min read
Margaret O'Connor joins as non-executive director
People moves

Chrysalis names Margaret O'Connor non-executive director

Experience in disruptive technologies

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 06 September 2021 • 1 min read
Square Mile's Richard Romer-Lee
People moves

Square Mile looks to EdenTree for new business development director

Scott Dakers will drive expansion across the north

Ellie Duncan
clock 06 September 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

Janus Henderson raises pay across entire company

06 September 2021 • 1 min read
03

FRC announces 125 'successful' signatories to new UK Stewardship Code as one-third of applicants fail to make list

06 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

Industry Voice: Prepare your portfolio for a low carbon future

01 September 2021 • 7 min read
05

Partner Content: Is it time for investors to give up on bonds yet?

02 September 2021 • 1 min read
06

Why the 60/40 model is here to stay

02 September 2021 • 4 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
Trustpilot

 