Kempen hires Ian Penrose as director of business development

Penrose will be responsible for the execution of Kempen's wholesale distribution development strategy business in the UK, working with a range of investors including private banks, fund-of-fund managers and wealth managers.

He has over 24 years of experience in the financial services industry and joins from iM Global Partner where he held the role of director, distribution UK, Ireland & Scandinavia. Prior to this, Penrose held various positions at Syz Asset Management, Barclays Capital and Gartmore Investment Management.

Johan Cras, managing director of wholesale and institutional clients, said: ‘We are delighted that Ian joined our team. His expertise and drive fit in perfectly within our team. Ian's insight and understanding of the needs of UK wholesale market will be invaluable for Kempen. This appointment reflects the firm's continued commitment to growth and expansion in the UK market.'

The appointment supports Kempen's intention to expand its product offering and position within the UK marketplace.