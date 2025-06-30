Gavin Rochussen retires as Polar Capital chief executive

After eight years in the role, Gavin Rochussen has informed the board of Polar Capital that he will be stepping down.
Following the Polar Capital AGM on 25 September, Rochussen will retire from the board and his role as CEO. He will remain at the firm for this notice period to provide support and help with the handover. Aegon AM launches UK-domiciled global income fund Iain Evans, Polar Capital's global head of distribution, has been appointed as CEO designate. Subject to regulatory approval, it is anticipated that Evans will assume the role of CEO and join the board in September. Rochussen said: "It has been a privilege to have led Polar Capital through this challenging eight-year period and to h...
