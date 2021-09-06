ADVERTISEMENT

Chrysalis names Margaret O'Connor non-executive director

Experience in disruptive technologies

clock 06 September 2021 • 1 min read
Margaret O'Connor joins as non-executive director
Margaret O’Connor has joined Chrysalis as a non-executive director as the firm seeks to diversify the composition, skills and perspective of its board.

O‘Connor is an American and Irish citizen with a 30-year career in Asian and African fintech, MarketingTech, e-commerce, and SaaS businesses as an investor, advisor, entrepreneur, corporate executive, and non-executive director.

Her current portfolio includes chairperson of the Launch Africa Venture Fund 1 and Pay Today and a member of the investment committee of Five35 Ventures. Previous board roles include Mobiles4All and Namola. She was a founding member of the MasterCard Asia Pacific management team and established the MasterCard New Technology Communications group in New York.

Chrysalis £300m initial issue surpasses expectations

Andrew Haining, chairman, said: "We are delighted to welcome Margaret to the board of Chrysalis Investments. She brings a wealth of knowledge and relevant experience, especially in the technology sector, which will prove invaluable to the company. My colleagues and I look forward to working with Margaret in the coming months and years."

O'Connor has experience guiding boards through investments in disruptive technologies, including AI, big data, AR, and blockchain.

 

 

 

 

