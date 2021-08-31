ADVERTISEMENT

Neuberger Berman looks to LGIM for new director of European ESG investing role

Sarah Peasey appointed

Ellie Duncan
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
Sarah Peasey will report to Jonathan Bailey, head of ESG investing at NB
Neuberger Berman has hired Sarah Peasey from Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) in the newly-created role of director of European ESG investing.

Peasey will be based in London, reporting to head of ESG investing Jonathan Bailey, and will work directly with the firm's investment teams to incorporate ESG principles across asset classes.

At LGIM, she was head of responsible investment strategy, investments and worked closely with the CIO to drive the long-term responsible investment strategy, with a focus on research and portfolio management across all investment capabilities.

Prior to that, Peasey was an investment strategist and head of fixed income investment specialists at LGIM.

Neuberger Berman bolsters thematic offering with Asia 5G launch

Bailey said: "Sarah brings with her more than a decade of investment experience and we are thrilled to have her on board as we continue to engage our European clients on important sustainability topics like net zero.

"She will work with our investment teams across the region to continue to innovate their approach to ESG investing."  

Dik van Lomwel, head of EMEA and Latin America at Neuberger Berman, added: "Neuberger Berman has a long history of integrating ESG into investment processes while helping our clients to achieve their investment goals.

"With Sarah's extensive experience, we hope to further generate sustainable, long-term returns for our clients through our approach to ESG, as seen in our recent £1.3bn climate transition-related multi-asset credit mandate from the Brunel Pension Partnership, which is designed to align Brunel's portfolio with the Paris Climate Agreement." 

