Polar Capital Technology adds former GAM investment director to board

Catherine Cripps, former investment director and head of research at GAM International

Catherine Cripps, who joins the firm effective 6 September, holds several roles, including non-executive director of Goldman Sachs International and the Nuclear Liabilities Fund.

Within these firms, she also serves as chair of the Goldman Sachs International risk committee and is a member of the audit committees, and holds the chair of NLF's investment committee.

Cripps recently stepped down as an iNED from CQS Management, a role she had held for eight years.

She is joined at Polar Capital Technology by Jane Pearce, who holds roles as an iNED at Shires Income and a non-executive board member of the audit and risk committee at the University of St Andrews.

Pearce has held several roles across financial services, including analyst and strategist positions with HSBC, Lehman Brothers and Nomura.

Chair of the Polar Capital Technology board Sarah Bates said: "We are pleased to announce that both Jane Pearce and Catherine Cripps have agreed to join the board. We look forward to benefiting from their extensive experience and complementary skills."