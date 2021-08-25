ADVERTISEMENT

Polar Capital Technology adds former GAM investment director to board

One of two iNED hires

James Baxter-Derrington
25 August 2021
Catherine Cripps, former investment director and head of research at GAM International
Polar Capital Technology trust has appointed the former investment director and head of research at GAM International as an independent non-executive director.

Catherine Cripps, who joins the firm effective 6 September, holds several roles, including non-executive director of Goldman Sachs International and the Nuclear Liabilities Fund.

Polar Capital grows AUM by 71% in 'extraordinary' year

Within these firms, she also serves as chair of the Goldman Sachs International risk committee and is a member of the audit committees, and holds the chair of NLF's investment committee.

Cripps recently stepped down as an iNED from CQS Management, a role she had held for eight years.

She is joined at Polar Capital Technology by Jane Pearce, who holds roles as an iNED at Shires Income and a non-executive board member of the audit and risk committee at the University of St Andrews.

Pearce has held several roles across financial services, including analyst and strategist positions with HSBC, Lehman Brothers and Nomura.

Polar Capital to launch Clean Energy and Clean Mobility funds in Q4

Chair of the Polar Capital Technology board Sarah Bates said: "We are pleased to announce that both Jane Pearce and Catherine Cripps have agreed to join the board. We look forward to benefiting from their extensive experience and complementary skills."

Related Topics

