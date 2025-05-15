Goldman Sachs AM co-head of global GEM equity Hiren Dasani exits

Joined GSAM in 2007

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Hiren Dasani, co-head of global emerging markets equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and lead portfolio manager for the India Equity fund, is departing the firm, Investment Week understands.

Dasani has joined GSAM in 2007 as executive director for the Mumbai office, according to his LinkedIn, having been promoted to co-head of global EM equity in 2017. Goldman Sachs economists warn that markets are not out of the woods yet His departure ends an 18 year stint at the firm, leaving behind the GSAM's Emerging Markets Equity, Emerging Markets Equity ESG and Danske Global Emerging Markets funds, which he ran alongside Basak Yavuz, according to data from FE fundinfo. Yavuz will continue to manage the strategies following Dasani's departure. Prior to joining GSAM in 20...

