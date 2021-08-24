ADVERTISEMENT

LCF investors drop court appeal against FSCS

Some 11,600 bondholders lost their savings

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 24 August 2021 • 2 min read
FSCS provides update
Image:

FSCS provides update

Customers who lost money in the collapse of mini-bond company London Capital & Finance have withdrawn their judicial review appeal against the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

"On 29 March 2021 we shared the news that the court had reached a decision on the judicial review that was brought against FSCS by some LCF bondholders," the FSCS said in an update on its website.

"The claimants then filed an appeal but have now announced that they have withdrawn this appeal. This brings the legal challenge against FSCS to a close. This update does not change any of our decisions on LCF claims," the FSCS added.

Treasury Committee LCF inquiry urges more 'interventionist' FCA

Four of the LCF bondholders who were representing the rest of the mini-bond provider's investors had won permission to take their case to the Court of Appeal following a High Court ruling against the bondholders.

However, the bondholders warned at that time that they might not be able to take forward the appeal, due to the FSCS's refusal to extend an existing costs agreement to any appeal. The bondholder's lawyers, at Shearman & Sterling LLP and Brick Court Chambers, were acting for free on a pro bono basis unlike FSCS's lawyers, at Dentons and Fountain Court Chambers.

If they lost their bid for full compensation at the appeal, they would be liable to pay the FSCS' £600,000 legal fees.

Some 11,600 bondholders — many of whom were first-time investors or retirees — lost their savings when they bought unregulated minibonds from LCF, which fell into administration in January 2019. 

'We are profoundly sorry': FCA vows to change after damning LCF and Connaught reports

LCF was authorised by the UK financial regulator but the products it sold were high-risk and unregulated, meaning the bulk of customers, who invested £237m in total, were unable to seek compensation from the UK's lifeboat fund, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. 

So far around 2,800 individuals have been able to claim £57m from the FSCS, but most customers do not qualify because they did not receive financial advice from the firm or switch out of a stocks and shares Isa into its minibonds — both regulated activities.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

Global dividends on track to hit pre-Covid levels as Q2 payouts soar

Investec W&I promotes Stacey Parrinder-Johnson to CIO

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Regulation

The market capitalisation of the company will be approximately £134.6m
Regulation

Forward Partners announces proposed admission to trading on AIM

Issue of shares raises £36.5m

Georgie Lee
clock 13 July 2021 • 1 min read
Fiona Hathorn of Women on Boards
Regulation

The power of transparency in creating a diverse workforce

Change is still too slow

Fiona Hathorn
clock 07 July 2021 • 5 min read
Crypto use increases in UK
Regulation

FCA warns on UK crypto use increase despite gaps in understanding

2.3 million adults hold cryptoassets

Anna Fedorova
Anna Fedorova
clock 17 June 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Organisations rush to join PRI with 270% increase in signatories

20 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

Pinnacle strengthens EMEA sales team with Schroders hire

18 August 2021 • 1 min read
03

Technical 'bluff' sees UK 12-month inflation dip in July

18 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

Gresham House forest fund exceeds £100m close target

19 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

Spot the Dog: HBOS dethrones persistent underperformer Invesco

23 August 2021 • 4 min read
06

Goldman Sachs Asset Management to buy NN Investment Partners for €1.6bn

19 August 2021 • 2 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 