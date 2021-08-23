PGIM Fixed Income looks to BNPP AM for global investment strategist

In his new role, effective immediately, Felices will work under PGIM Fixed Income managing director and head of multi-sector and strategy Gregory Peters (pictured).

At BNPP AM, he was global head of investment strategy and a member of the multi-asset investment committee, helping to oversee the firm's multi-asset portfolio asset allocation.

Peters said: "As our European client base continues to grow, PGIM Fixed Income is expanding our investment team with the local and regional expertise to navigate the European and global credit markets.

"Guillermo's wealth of experience grounded in fundamental research and portfolio management will prove critical in identifying opportunities, managing risk and driving alpha in the current low rate environment."

Prior to working at BNPP AM, Felices was the head of asset allocation research, Europe at Barclays and, before that, was a senior macro strategist at Citi.

He began his career at the Bank of England, where he was a senior economist latterly.

PGIM Fixed Income offers active solutions across all fixed income markets and as of 30 June 2021 had $954bn in assets under management.