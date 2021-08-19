ADVERTISEMENT

Investec W&I promotes Stacey Parrinder-Johnson to CIO

She will oversee creation of investment and research office

Pedro Gonçalves
clock 19 August 2021 • 2 min read
Investec's Parrinder-Johnson
Investec's Parrinder-Johnson

Investec Wealth & Investment (IW&I) UK has named Stacey Parrinder-Johnson as chief investment officer (CIO), tasked with leading the formation and development of the investment and research office.

Parrinder-Johnson will bring together IW&I's portfolio construction and research capabilities under one function and she will also join IW&I's executive committee and commercial leadership teams, supporting Investec's goal of developing its wealth offering.

She joined Investec in 2005, initially as a member of the Leeds discretionary desk before joining the research team in 2013. During her time in research, Stacey has covered a broad range of investment areas, most recently introducing more thematic and private equity names to the approved list.

Investec W&I criticises ACG's GVP proposals as board tells shareholders to vote against them

Additionally, she has managed a number of illustrative portfolios used in the UK and South African businesses, and has been a key figure in developing Investec's ESG and sustainability offering.

Barbara-Ann King, chief commercial officer at IW&I, said: "Investec has developed an incredibly deep pool of internal talent, and I'm immensely proud that we are able to find an exceptional candidate for this position from within the business. This is a very important appointment for us, key to our ambition to grow our market share, and Stacey will play a significant role in shaping the future of Investec Wealth & Investment."

Investec's Ciaran Whelan joins PIMFA board

Parrinder-Johnson added: "I'm delighted to be taking up the role of CIO at this exciting time for Investec, and the creation of the investment and research office will bring together our portfolio construction and research capabilities under one function.

"This will allow us to further capitalise on our relationships with our banking and South African Wealth divisions, to engage our entrepreneurial spirit in developing exciting new propositions for our clients, and to deliver our purpose of creating enduring worth, living in - and not off - society."

Current chief investment officer Chris Hills will move to a chief investment consul role, where he will work closely with Parrinder-Johnson and her leadership team.

Investec is expecting to make further leadership appointments in the coming weeks.

