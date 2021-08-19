ADVERTISEMENT

Fidelity bolsters solutions and multi-asset team with Courtiers hire

Caroline Shaw joins team

Pedro Gonçalves
clock 19 August 2021 • 1 min read
Caroline Shaw will join Fidelity in September
Caroline Shaw will join Fidelity in September

Fidelity International has strengthened its solutions and multi asset team with the appointment of Caroline Shaw, who will focus on sustainable and thematic investment.

Shaw has over 20 years of industry experience and joins from Courtiers Asset Management. Her previous role was head of asset management, which involved working with fund managers and analysts to help manage around £875m across multi-asset and equity income investment strategies.

Shaw holds a master's degree in engineering and started her working career as a civil engineer before moving to the investment management sector.

Fidelity International cuts fees on multi-asset range

She will join Fidelity International in September and will be based in the London office, working across the solutions & multi-asset's global team of 37 investment professionals. This team manages over £41bn for a range of retail and institutional clients.

Henk-Jan Rikkerink, global head of solutions & multi-asset at Fidelity International, said: "Caroline joins with significant experience in asset allocation and team-based decision-making processes, having delivered strong investment outcomes over her career so far.

Fidelity launches two fixed income index funds

"Her combination of skillsets and experience will provide a strong contribution to Fidelity Solutions and Multi Asset, working closely with existing members of the team as we look to further develop our sustainable and thematic offering over the coming years."

Investment strategies are managed using a team-based approach, with portfolio managers collaborating with the broader team, engaging in ongoing debate and discussion through a range of forums, sharing ideas and challenging views across the investment process, according to Fidelity.

