Pinnacle strengthens EMEA sales team with Schroders hire

Longman joins the Sydney-headquartered multi-affiliate investment manager from Schroders, where he spent six years in a variety of roles, most recently in the UK intermediary team - specialising in international private banks, family offices and wealth managers.

He will be responsible for strengthening existing client relationships and developing new alliances with financial institutions in the UK. Based in London, Longman will report to Ben Cossey, managing director, EMEA distribution at Pinnacle.

Andrew Chambers, executive director, head of institutional and international, at Pinnacle, said: "We are delighted to have someone of James' calibre joining our fast-growing business. James' professional drive, entrepreneurial mindset, and deep interest in the evolving needs of asset owners around the world is aligned very strongly with Pinnacle's distinctive culture and growth ambitions."

Longman added: "This is a very exciting time to be joining a firm with a high growth trajectory and an exceptional range of investment affiliates, both in their investment quality and asset class diversity. I look forward to building on this growth with the team and supporting our clients in achieving their investment goals."

The appointment follows Pinnacle's continued investment into international distribution. The firm recently reported FUM of A$89.4bn across its 16 affiliates, as of 30 June 2021, up 52% year-on-year.

Pinnacle's affiliates include UK-based Aikya Investment Management, a sustainable emerging markets manager founded in 2020 by a team from Stewart Investors; and Antipodes Partners, a pragmatic value manager founded by Jacob Mitchell, which has investment personnel in London and Sydney. Other affiliates include high-conviction global growth equities manager Hyperion Asset Management, and global real estate securities manager Resolution Capital.