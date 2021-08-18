Tilney Smith & Williamson expands London financial planning team

Weston joins from Saunderson House where he worked for six years, latterly as a financial planner having joined as a trainee. Prior to embarking on his career as a financial adviser, he spent three years as a teacher of Latin and Classics having graduated from the University of Oxford with a Classics degree in 2012.

Emma Sterland, regional managing director - London at Tilney Smith & Williamson, said: "I am delighted to welcome James to our London financial planning team. As we continue to see increased demand for our financial planning services, we are committed to bringing the best possible talent to the business to work with our clients. James brings considerable financial planning experience and I know he will be a great asset to our growing team."

Weston added: "I am hugely grateful to the team for making me feel welcome and I am excited to start helping clients with their planning needs, benefiting from the excellent resources and colleagues at my disposal here at Tilney Smith & Williamson."