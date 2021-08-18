ADVERTISEMENT

Tilney Smith & Williamson expands London financial planning team

James Weston joins from Saunderson House

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 18 August 2021 • 1 min read
James Weston is a chartered financial planner
Image:

James Weston is a chartered financial planner

Tilney Smith & Williamson has bolstered its London financial planning team with the appointment of James Weston as a financial planner.

Weston joins from Saunderson House where he worked for six years, latterly as a financial planner having joined as a trainee. Prior to embarking on his career as a financial adviser, he spent three years as a teacher of Latin and Classics having graduated from the University of Oxford with a Classics degree in 2012.

Tilney Smith & Williamson hires Rayhan Ghandi as investment manager

Emma Sterland, regional managing director - London at Tilney Smith & Williamson, said: "I am delighted to welcome James to our London financial planning team. As we continue to see increased demand for our financial planning services, we are committed to bringing the best possible talent to the business to work with our clients. James brings considerable financial planning experience and I know he will be a great asset to our growing team." 

Weston added: "I am hugely grateful to the team for making me feel welcome and I am excited to start helping clients with their planning needs, benefiting from the excellent resources and colleagues at my disposal here at Tilney Smith & Williamson."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

Pinnacle strengthens EMEA sales team with Schroders hire

Kingswood hits £6.2bn AUA as it completes Admiral Wealth deal

ADVERTISEMENT

More on People moves

James Longman joins from Schroders
People moves

Pinnacle strengthens EMEA sales team with Schroders hire

James Longman named associate director

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 18 August 2021 • 1 min read
The firm is undergoing a search for a new CFO
People moves

AJ Bell reshuffles board and adds non-executive director

Margaret Hassall joins

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 18 August 2021 • 2 min read
Joe Wiggins
People moves

Former ASI manager Joe Wiggins emerges at St James's Place

Director of liquid markets

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 17 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

BlackRock Investment Institute considers China as separate from other EMs for first time

17 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

BlackRock's Stefan Gries on why 2020 posed 'real test' for conviction in semiconductor market

16 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: Idiosyncratic returns - consistent alpha across different style cycles

17 August 2021 • 1 min read
04

European ETFs turn green as ESG captures 50% of flows year to date

16 August 2021 • 1 min read
05

Liontrust scoops nine certifications and ratings in Square Mile's 3D Investing rebalance

17 August 2021 • 3 min read
06

Can a tobacco company ever be ESG friendly?

16 August 2021 • 3 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 