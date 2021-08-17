ADVERTISEMENT

PGIM Investments appoints Jessica Jones from GSAM for new role

Joins as head of Asia

Ellie Duncan
clock 17 August 2021 • 1 min read
Jessica Jones will be based in Hong Kong
Image:

Jessica Jones will be based in Hong Kong

PGIM Investments has hired from Goldman Sachs Asset Management for a newly-created role as part of the expansion of the firm’s global intermediary business into Asia.

Jessica Jones will join PGIM Investments as managing director, head of Asia, and will be based in Hong Kong, where she will be responsible for building out teams both there and in Singapore to support the firm's sales and distribution efforts in the region.

In her new role, Jones will report to head of PGIM Investments International Kimberly LaPointe.

"Building out our Asia-based team is a strategic priority as we look to deliver the strength of PGIM's global investment platform to clients with local market expertise and a relevant product set," LaPointe said.

The three distribution trends set to persist post-pandemic

Jones will serve as the responsible officer for PGIM Investments and will join the PGIM Hong Kong board, subject to regulatory approval.

She spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, latterly serving as managing director and head of the retail client business Asia ex-Japan.

LaPointe added: "Jessica's background and global perspective, combined with her track record of success makes her uniquely positioned to help PGIM Investments establish a foothold with financial intermediaries in this market." 

Jones said: "I have been impressed by PGIM's commitment to Asia and dedication to building the right local infrastructure while bringing relevant products to Asian investors where we are seeing increased demand."

