Symphony International Holdings may ditch management fee as it defends against AVI

Outlining its future plans director, Anil Thadani, said the board is "exploring ways to lessen, or eliminate altogether, the fees that Symphony pays" to its investment manager, Symphony Asia Holdings.

The letter was vague but said the investment manager was focusing on "a couple of solutions".

AVI launched a campaign in April this year stating that an "inherently conflicted" board had failed to protect shareholder interested and the poor performance had "gone on long enough".

AVI calls on shareholders to remove Symphony International Holdings' board

Shortly after the launch of the campaign Symphony said the accusations were "inaccurate and misleading".

In a new letter to shareholders published 13 August, the board said it wanted to address "broader questions" regarding the strategy given the discount, which is currently 47.6%.

Other steps were pursuing opportunities to return capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks and to "enhance inherent value in the high-quality assets".

On the latter the board expanded: "we expect such eventualities across our portfolio - for example, whether related to our real estate holdings, recent investments in technology enabled businesses or due to strategic interest from prospective international partners in some of our portfolio companies".

