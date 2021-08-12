Acorn Income board U-turns on BMO GAM appointment amid 'more suitable' alternatives

BMO GAM, which was set to take on management after the trust's now-cancelled AGM this month, has criticised the board's "failure to consult significant shareholders", including its incumbent manager, as well as "misjudging" shareholder views over the future direction of the company.

It was announced in May that BMO GAM would replace Premier Asset Management and Unicorn Asset Management, and the trust would be renamed BMO Global Sustainable Equity Income with a new investment objective and policy.

However, in a statement this morning (12 August), Acorn Income's board said it had "received further interest from managers regarding the future of the company".

"Despite the board continuing to believe that the BMO proposal is an attractive investment proposition, after careful consideration of shareholder feedback the board has concluded that an alternative proposal to the BMO proposal may represent a more suitable proposition for the company's shareholders," it explained.

As a result, the trust's August EGM and AGM will not be held in August as previously expected and an announcement with "further details on the future of the company" will be published "no later than mid-September".

Acorn Income will then publish a circular in relation to the board's proposals for the future of the company, including a notice convening the EGM and AGM.

In response to the decision of Acorn Income's board, BMO GAM said in a statement it was "extremely disappointed", noting the decision "creates continued uncertainty for the company's shareholders".

Ordinary shares of Acorn Income are currently trading on a 19.3% discount to NAV of £436m, according to the Association of Investment Companies.

BMO GAM said: "It is clear that the board's failure to consult significant shareholders at the time - including the incumbent manager - has resulted in the board misjudging some shareholder views over the future direction of the company.

"It is with regret that the company's full shareholder base was unable to vote on the board's recommended proposal from BMO GAM.

"As a leading manager of investment trusts with a proven track record of ESG investing, our proposal met the growing institutional and retail investor demand for investments that make a positive long-term environmental and societal impact."