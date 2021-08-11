Calastone: ESG funds rake in 90% of July equity vehicle inflows

ESG inflows rose to £995m in July, reaching its second best performance on record

Calastone data shows ESG equity funds pulled in net inflows of £995m in July as inflows to equity funds overall fell to £1.1bn, around half their average monthly inflow over the last six months (£2.1bn).

With index funds taking most of the impact, Calastone attributed waning interest to investors growing more concerned about global growth and the high value of stock markets around the world.

"Since 2015, inflows to ESG equity funds have totalled £11.6bn - astonishingly 99% has flowed in since August 2019," according to Calastone. "The vast majority of this cash has been devoted to Global ESG equity funds - in 2020, for example, 81% of ESG equity fund inflows were to this category."

The firm said that investors are now increasingly fine-tuning their ESG fund purchases as ESG equity funds with more targeted geographical or sector focus begin to take a greater share of new inflows.

In July, £1 in every £12 flowing into ESG equity funds was devoted to those with a UK focus. 2021 has also seen record inflows to ESG equity funds focused on Europe, North America, emerging markets, specialist regions and equity income.

Out of the net inflows of £995m attracted up to July, more than nine-tenths flowed into active equity funds.

For the year to date, ESG sector funds have seen £764m in inflows - two thirds of their cumulative inflows since 2015.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said ESG funds are proving a "game changer".

"Investors seem to view them as a class apart - even after two years of dramatic growth, the trend of inflows is still firmly on an upward path, with only relatively minor wobbles when the wider stock market is down," he said.

"Most ESG funds are actively managed, so the ESG gold rush is masking what are in fact much more normal trading patterns for ‘traditional' active equity funds - flows for these funds are still just as driven by sentiment as ever. In the last two years, non-ESG active funds have seen outflows in more than five months in ten."

Elsewhere in the UK funds market, real estate funds continued to suffer outflows (the 34th consecutive month), though the level of outflows slowed sharply as Freedom Day raised hopes of a recovery in demand for commercial property in sectors hit hard during the pandemic.