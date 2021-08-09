ADVERTISEMENT

Quilter Cheviot strengthens business development team with double hire

Marshall Docherty and Nick Lumb

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 09 August 2021 • 1 min read
Quilter Cheviot has announced the hire of two new business development managers across its regional offices
Quilter Cheviot has hired Marshall Docherty and Nick Lumb as business development managers across its regional offices, responsible for building long-term strategic relationships with financial advisers and their clients.

Docherty joins Quilter Cheviot's Edinburgh office from Aberdeen Standard Investments, where he was an investment sales team manager, responsible for regional distribution across multiple channels.

Lumb has been appointed to the new Quilter Cheviot Leeds office. He previously worked at Franklin Templeton, where he was responsible for discretionary and advisory relationships across North England and Scotland.

Under the leadership of Michelle Andrews, Quilter Cheviot's managing director, advice, both Docherty and Lumb will be responsible for providing support around regulatory and business challenges and working with Quilter Cheviot's investment management team.

Quilter Cheviot bolsters analyst teams with new hires

Andrew McGlone, chief executive at Quilter Cheviot, said: "Our highly experienced business development team has been working proudly alongside financial adviser firms for over 25 years and we are delighted to bring in further expertise to help bolster this commitment.

"We are in a growth period and are focused on hiring highly qualified individuals with significant experience in the wealth management industry and we believe Marshall and Nick will be great additions to the team.

"Our two most recent hires, as well as the wider team, understand the complex environment that advisers operate in today and we remain dedicated to working with firms to achieve the right outcomes for their clients."

Quilter Cheviot said further hires are expected across the business as part of its next phase of growth.

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves

