BoE holds rates at 0.1% but warns of further 'temporary' inflationary pressure

Inflation to rise to 4% by the end of 2021

Mike Sheen
Mike Sheen
clock 05 August 2021 • 2 min read
The Bank of England will hold the amount of quantitative easing at £895bn
Image:

The Bank of England will hold the amount of quantitative easing at £895bn

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to maintain its key interest rate at 0.1%, as the central bank announced that it expects inflation to continue to rise above 2% and not fall back to its target for “around two years”.

Its quarterly Monetary Policy Report, published today (5 August), updated the bank's forecasts to predict the UK inflation rate to continue to rise beyond 4% by the end of 2021, before falling closer to target in the following year.

The MPC's 4 August meeting, minutes of which were published today, also saw confirmation the BoE would hold the amount of quantitative easing at £895bn, by a margin of seven-to-one.

The UK's Consumer Price Index beat expectations by rising 2.5% in the 12 months to June 2021, marking the strongest acceleration in inflation since August 2018.

In its latest update, the BoE said: "We expect inflation to rise further in the coming months. 

"As Covid restrictions have been eased in many countries around the world, there has been a big increase in demand for certain products. 

"Some businesses have struggled to meet this extra demand, because of difficulties in getting the materials used in production, for example. This is pushing up costs and prices. 

"We do not think that demand will continue to rise as fast, and we expect some of the difficulties businesses are facing in producing their products to ease. 

"We expect inflation to fall back, reaching our target in around two years' time."

Elsewhere, the MPC highlighted that it expects economic activity to be "slightly stronger", while unemployment will be "somewhat lower" in the months ahead. Forecast GDP growth for 2021 remains unchanged at 7.1%.

CIO of Premier Miton Neil Birrell said: "There has not been a surprise in any central bank rate decision for a long time now and there is no exception today from the Bank of England. The language around inflation mirrors other banks; going up, before coming back again; transitory.

"Although talking it up to 4% is double the target and they do talk about tightening measures being introduced. The BoE will be keeping a close eye on events."

Vivek Paul, UK chief investment strategist at the BlackRock Investment Institute (BII), said the BoE's lack of movement on policy was "widely expected", but highlighted the MPC's decision to "in effect… bring forward the unwinding of past asset purchases."

"It now thinks it can start this quantitative tightening (QT) by ceasing reinvestment of maturing gilts when the policy rate reaches 0.5%, instead of 1.5% previously," he explains. "This implies it now expects the next policy tightening cycle to be far more gradual - and to a lower end-point - than in the past."

Paul added that BII expects the first rate hike "in the first half of 2023…a touch later than markets have been expecting" while the BoE will start to unwind asset purchases from 2025.

Mike Sheen
Mike Sheen

