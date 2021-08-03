Tilney Smith & Williamson names Chris Grigg as new chair

Grigg, who is chair of the newly-formed UK Infrastructure Bank and also is a senior independent director at BAE Systems, will join the board of Tilney Smith & Williamson with immediate effect.

He was CEO of British Land from 2009 until November 2020 and, prior to that, was chief executive of Barclays' Commercial Bank and previously group treasurer. He spent nearly 20 years at Goldman Sachs, latterly as a partner.

"I am excited to be joining the board of Tilney Smith & Williamson at such a transformational time for the group," said Grigg.

"I want to extend my thanks to Will Samuel who chaired the board of Tilney Group through an extremely successful period of expansion, culminating in the merger with Smith & Williamson."

Samuel became chair of Tilney Bestinvest in January 2017 and following the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson, in September 2020 he became the first chair of Tilney Smith & Williamson.

He added: "I am very pleased to be handing over the chairmanship of the board of Tilney Smith & Williamson to Chris. Chris brings considerable experience to the firm and will help ensure that the transformational benefits of our merger continue to be realised.

"I'd like to thank everyone who made my time at the group so enjoyable and helped bring together two very successful and long-established businesses."

Group chief executive Chris Woodhouse said: "Chris has a distinguished reputation and I know his extensive financial services experience will be of huge benefit to the board as we consolidate our position as a group uniquely placed to support clients with the management of both their personal wealth and business interests.

"I'd like to take the opportunity to thank Will for his considerable service to the firm during what has been a period of rapid growth culminating in last year's transformational merger."