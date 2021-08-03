Rathbones bolsters stewardship team with new hire

He joins from HSBC where he worked in a sales and trading role on the global futures desk. Prior to that he was on the equity portfolio trading desk at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.

Rathbones has been strengthening its stewardship team as it recently hired Andrea Marandino, who joined in the new role of ESG and stewardship analyst. She joined from WWF UK where she was the sustainable finance and corporate risk manager. She has also been a guest lecturer at Birkbeck college on Corporate Governance and Business Ethics.

Rathbones boosts research team with trio of analyst hires

Matt Crossman, stewardship director at Rathbones, said: "The need for engagement is likely to increase markedly as investors rightly demand deeper commitment from wealth managers and stronger, ongoing communication and monitoring of investee companies.

"We are very pleased to have brought Andrea and Kazuki onto the team, increasing resource and benefitting from the experience they bring - Andrea, from an NGO background, and Kazuki's knowledge of international markets."

Both Shaw and Marandino report to Matt Crossman.