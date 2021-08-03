ADVERTISEMENT

Rathbones bolsters stewardship team with new hire

Kazuki Shawis joining as junior ESG analyst

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 03 August 2021 • 1 min read
Kazuki Shaw joins from HSBC
Image:

Kazuki Shaw joins from HSBC

Rathbones has hired Kazuki Shaw as a junior ESG analyst to support the wider team on its stewardship projects, and scale up its voting and engagement activities.

He joins from HSBC where he worked in a sales and trading role on the global futures desk. Prior to that he was on the equity portfolio trading desk at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.

Rathbones has been strengthening its stewardship team as it recently hired Andrea Marandino, who joined in the new role of ESG and stewardship analyst. She joined from WWF UK where she was the sustainable finance and corporate risk manager. She has also been a guest lecturer at Birkbeck college on Corporate Governance and Business Ethics.

Rathbones boosts research team with trio of analyst hires

Matt Crossman, stewardship director at Rathbones, said: "The need for engagement is likely to increase markedly as investors rightly demand deeper commitment from wealth managers and stronger, ongoing communication and monitoring of investee companies.

"We are very pleased to have brought Andrea and Kazuki onto the team, increasing resource and benefitting from the experience they bring - Andrea, from an NGO background, and Kazuki's knowledge of international markets."

Both Shaw and Marandino report to Matt Crossman.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

Fidelity brings forward own net-zero goals by a decade to 2030

Tilney Smith & Williamson hires Rayhan Ghandi as investment manager

ADVERTISEMENT

More on People moves

ETFs have been designed to align with a 1.5°C scenario
ETFs

BlackRock launches two more Paris-aligned ETFs

Range now totals four ETFs

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 03 August 2021 • 1 min read
Tilney Smith & Williamson has appointed Chris Grigg as chair designate
People moves

Tilney Smith & Williamson names Chris Grigg as new chair

Replaces Will Samuel

Ellie Duncan
clock 03 August 2021 • 2 min read
Amanda O'Toole of AXA IM will run the repurposed fund
ESG

AXA IM repurposes AXA Framlington European fund as Clean Economy fund

Onshore version of global mandate

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 03 August 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Raymond James set to buy Charles Stanley for £278.9m

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

HydrogenOne trust 'creeps over the line' to raise £107m

28 July 2021 • 1 min read
03

Lloyds Banking Group buys Embark for £390m

29 July 2021 • 3 min read
04

River & Mercantile retains 90% of fiduciary assets following CMA review

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Baillie Gifford receives clean bill of health as all funds found to provide value

30 July 2021 • 2 min read
06

Mahon steps back as Wharton takes CEO role at Church House

27 July 2021 • 1 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 