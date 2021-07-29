ADVERTISEMENT

AllianzGI appoints Michael Heldmann as systematic equity CIO

Takes over from co-CIOs Benedikt Henne and Klaus Teloeken

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 29 July 2021 • 1 min read
Michael Heldmann has been part of the Systematic Equity team at Allianz Global Investors for over 14 years
Image:

Michael Heldmann has been part of the Systematic Equity team at Allianz Global Investors for over 14 years

Michael Heldmann will become chief investment officer for systematic equity at Allianz Global Investors in August, taking over from co-CIOs Benedikt Henne and Klaus Teloeken, who will retire over the course of 2022.

Heldmann has been part of the systematic equity team at Allianz Global Investors for over 14 years and will be based in Frankfurt . He will report to Virginie Maisonneuve, global equity CIO.

Maisonneuve said:"Michael has played an instrumental role in the team's growing use of artificial intelligence based technologies and signals, as well as leading AllianzGI's factor research in the US. Having led the implementation of the Genie platform, AllianzGI's proprietary equity portfolio decision support system, he will play a crucial role in developing our client offering in systematic equity at AllianzGI.

AllianzGI expands macro unconstrained fixed income team with two hires

"We would like to express our thanks to Benedikt and Klaus for their invaluable contributions in establishing Systematic Equity as a cornerstone of AllianzGI's Equity offering."

Heldmann established and led the US operations of the team from 2015 and was named CIO best styles US in 2018. He has previously held a lead portfolio management position while working in both Frankfurt and the US, and for some of AllianzGI's largest mandates and most important clients.

Allianz GI hires AXA IM sustainability and impact head

Heldmann joined the systematic equity team at AllianzGI in 2007, and previously managed Best Styles Emerging Markets and Best Styles Europe Equity products. Prior to joining AllianzGI, he worked for the international laboratory CERN, Geneva, Switzerland as a researcher in the field of particle physics.

He will continue to manage portfolios in his role as CIO and will relinquish the management of the US focused strategies to Rohit Ramesh, who currently acts as deputy PM for these strategies, over the course of July 2021.

 

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

Tilney Smith & Williamson hires Rayhan Ghandi as investment manager

Covid-19 pandemic shifts investors' focus to the 'S' of ESG

ADVERTISEMENT

More on People moves

Henry Botting joins Chelverton AM from FinnCap's institutional sales team
People moves

Chelverton Asset Management hires assistant manager for UK Equity Growth fund

Joins from FinnCap

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 02 August 2021 • 1 min read
Nathalie Wallace will start in her new role at Natixis IM on 1 September
People moves

Natixis IM looks to Mirova US for new global head of sustainable investing

Nathalie Wallace will join from September

Ellie Duncan
clock 02 August 2021 • 1 min read
Rayhan Gandhi joins from Charles Stanley
People moves

Tilney Smith & Williamson hires Rayhan Ghandi as investment manager

Joins from Charles Stanley

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 02 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Raymond James set to buy Charles Stanley for £278.9m

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards 2021

27 July 2021 • 7 min read
03

HydrogenOne trust 'creeps over the line' to raise £107m

28 July 2021 • 1 min read
04

Baillie Gifford leads Edelman's Asset Management brand index for second year running

27 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Lloyds Banking Group buys Embark for £390m

29 July 2021 • 3 min read
06

River & Mercantile retains 90% of fiduciary assets following CMA review

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
16 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Briefing 2021

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 