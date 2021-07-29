AllianzGI appoints Michael Heldmann as systematic equity CIO

Michael Heldmann has been part of the Systematic Equity team at Allianz Global Investors for over 14 years

Heldmann has been part of the systematic equity team at Allianz Global Investors for over 14 years and will be based in Frankfurt . He will report to Virginie Maisonneuve, global equity CIO.

Maisonneuve said:"Michael has played an instrumental role in the team's growing use of artificial intelligence based technologies and signals, as well as leading AllianzGI's factor research in the US. Having led the implementation of the Genie platform, AllianzGI's proprietary equity portfolio decision support system, he will play a crucial role in developing our client offering in systematic equity at AllianzGI.

"We would like to express our thanks to Benedikt and Klaus for their invaluable contributions in establishing Systematic Equity as a cornerstone of AllianzGI's Equity offering."

Heldmann established and led the US operations of the team from 2015 and was named CIO best styles US in 2018. He has previously held a lead portfolio management position while working in both Frankfurt and the US, and for some of AllianzGI's largest mandates and most important clients.

Heldmann joined the systematic equity team at AllianzGI in 2007, and previously managed Best Styles Emerging Markets and Best Styles Europe Equity products. Prior to joining AllianzGI, he worked for the international laboratory CERN, Geneva, Switzerland as a researcher in the field of particle physics.

He will continue to manage portfolios in his role as CIO and will relinquish the management of the US focused strategies to Rohit Ramesh, who currently acts as deputy PM for these strategies, over the course of July 2021.