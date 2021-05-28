SEC trust lines up contingent tenders in further efforts to tackle persistent discount

The board of Strategic Equity Capital (SEC) Investment trust is preparing to put in place two separate contingent tenders in 2022 and 2024 as part of its ongoing battle to tackle the company's persistent discount to NAV.

SEC, which has been managed by Ken Wotton of Gresham House since September 2020, recently survived a discontinuation vote called by a minority of shareholders in relation to the ongoing discount and performance concerns.

Following the vote, the board pledged to work constructively with disgruntled shareholders, while Gresham House provided support by purchasing 5.4% of the trust's share capital.

In an update to investors this morning (28 May), SEC acknowledged that the discount to NAV "has been a source of frustration" for shareholders, but noted the average discount has narrowed significantly from an average of 20.9% in the six months to 31 December to 15.6% at the time of writing.

However, the board said that this discount "remains too wide" and, as a result, was announcing two contingent tenders to address the problem.

Should SEC shares trade at a wider than average discount of 8% over the 12 months ending 30 June 2022, the board will undertake a tender offer for up to 10% of the company's issued share capital shortly after the 2022 AGM.

The 2022 tender price will be equal to a 3% discount to NAV per ordinary share.

Should the NAV total return per ordinary share lag the FTSE Small Cap (ex-Investment Companies) index on a total return basis over the three-year period ending 30 June 2024, the board will undertake a tender offer for up to 15% of the issued share capital, shortly after the 2024 AGM at a tender price equal to a 3% discount to NAV per ordinary share.

The board added that it had been "encouraged" by the investment performance this year under the management of Wotton and Adam Khanbhai, which it said was key to bringing the discount down.

In addition to the planned contingent tenders, the board noted a "collaborative marketing effort that the company has in place with Gresham House, Abrdn and its advisers" as being "well placed to promote the company to… investors".

SEC chairman Richard Hills said: "Through the investment management expertise of Ken Wotton and Adam Khanbhai, supported by their team at Gresham House, we believe that SEC is well placed to capitalise on opportunities to invest in high quality, publicly quoted smaller companies, where value can be materially increased over the medium to long term through strategic, operational or management change.

"With economic growth recovering and strong M&A activity, we are enthusiastic about the outlook for SEC's portfolio and the wider investment opportunity. We expect that the actions we have announced today should further enhance shareholder returns."