ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Clay: RWC Partners 'appropriate' home for global income strategy

Manager upbeat about fund's future at new home

Mike Sheen
Mike Sheen
clock 01 June 2021 • 2 min read
Nick Clay of RWC Partners
Image:

Nick Clay of RWC Partners

RWC Partners is the "appropriate" home for Nick Clay's global income strategy, according to the manager, who said the November relaunch frees the fund from the pressures of a larger business and ensures its success over the next decade.

Clay left BNY Mellon Investment Management last year alongside his colleagues after eight years managing BNY Mellon Global Income, and in November relaunched the strategy as TM RWC Global Equity Income

Speaking to Investment Week, Clay explained that the driving force behind the team's decision to move to RWC was its "culture and ownership structure" as an employee-owned firm. 

"It is far more likely to be the appropriate structure to be able to have some kind of certainty that running this strategy and process will be successful for the next ten to 15 years," he said.

"It is a real business in the sense that it retains its profit at the end of every year, building up a balance sheet, which enables it - in the words that we use about our investee companies - to 'suffer during difficult times'.  

"You have support for what the managers do… [even] when your strategy does not perform, which all strategies go through in periods, rather than there being pressure from the business to change things, because of different pressures that have been put on that business." 

Since launching in November, TM RWC Global Equity Income has already attracted more than £100m in AUM, while Clay's team is now responsible for more than £600m in assets owing to mandates awarded by Quilter and Mediolanum International Funds

Clay described the asset flows as "encouraging", adding that this is an "easier" asset volume to manage compared to the £11bn his team was responsible for at BNY Mellon IM. 

"We have not changed the nature of the portfolio, we have not gone down the cap scale [for example], and we are effectively just running it as if it was still an £11bn AUM strategy," he explained. 

"The difference being that we can deal instantaneously. From a liquidity point of view, we have the ability to just trade in the market without having any impact on the market, whereas when you are £11bn it takes a bit more time." 

Clay added that November 2020 was the "perfect time" to relaunch the strategy. 

"We launched at a time when quality dividend was probably one of the most unloved parts of the market, particularly as everyone rotated into deep value since November," he said.

"[It is preferable to] relaunching the strategy at a time when it is in favour and everything looks ridiculously overpriced." 

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Mike Sheen
Author spotlight

Mike Sheen

View profile
More from Mike Sheen

EdenTree's Clark: Investors are looking for authenticity

Ninety One poaches Aviva Investors' Niven to grow sustainable equity offering

More on Global

Alison Savas of Antipodes Partners
Markets

Avoiding the growth trap: Confronting the sanguine inflation consensus

Searching for pragmatic opportunities vital

Alison Savas
clock 01 June 2021 • 4 min read
More than 14% of £155bn held across the IA Mixed Investment 0-35%, 20-60% and 40-85% Shares sectors consistently underperformed
UK

Asset Intelligence calls for IA multi-asset sector rethink amid 'embarrassing' performance data

Over £22bn of AUM held in underperforming funds

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 01 June 2021 • 4 min read
Investment Week editor Lauren Mason
Markets

Is bitcoin child's play? Why it's time to start educating youngsters on the risks of investing

Financial education vital post-Reddit and GameStop

Lauren Mason
clock 28 May 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Seafarers' crisis - one year on

27 May 2021 • 5 min read
02

FCA to update MPs on Woodford following interviews - reports

28 May 2021 • 1 min read
03

Woodford saga: Industry believes there is light at the end of the tunnel for investors trapped in fund

28 May 2021 • 4 min read
04

Federated Hermes closes emerging markets fund to new investors

28 May 2021 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: What's Next for China's Geopolitical Relations?

27 May 2021 • 3 min read
06

Responsible investing, irresponsible metrics? Race to net zero hit by data reliability woes

27 May 2021 • 4 min read
08 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Briefing 2021

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 