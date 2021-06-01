Nick Clay: RWC Partners 'appropriate' home for global income strategy

Clay left BNY Mellon Investment Management last year alongside his colleagues after eight years managing BNY Mellon Global Income, and in November relaunched the strategy as TM RWC Global Equity Income.

Speaking to Investment Week, Clay explained that the driving force behind the team's decision to move to RWC was its "culture and ownership structure" as an employee-owned firm.

"It is far more likely to be the appropriate structure to be able to have some kind of certainty that running this strategy and process will be successful for the next ten to 15 years," he said.

"It is a real business in the sense that it retains its profit at the end of every year, building up a balance sheet, which enables it - in the words that we use about our investee companies - to 'suffer during difficult times'.

"You have support for what the managers do… [even] when your strategy does not perform, which all strategies go through in periods, rather than there being pressure from the business to change things, because of different pressures that have been put on that business."

Since launching in November, TM RWC Global Equity Income has already attracted more than £100m in AUM, while Clay's team is now responsible for more than £600m in assets owing to mandates awarded by Quilter and Mediolanum International Funds.

Clay described the asset flows as "encouraging", adding that this is an "easier" asset volume to manage compared to the £11bn his team was responsible for at BNY Mellon IM.

"We have not changed the nature of the portfolio, we have not gone down the cap scale [for example], and we are effectively just running it as if it was still an £11bn AUM strategy," he explained.

"The difference being that we can deal instantaneously. From a liquidity point of view, we have the ability to just trade in the market without having any impact on the market, whereas when you are £11bn it takes a bit more time."

Clay added that November 2020 was the "perfect time" to relaunch the strategy.

"We launched at a time when quality dividend was probably one of the most unloved parts of the market, particularly as everyone rotated into deep value since November," he said.

"[It is preferable to] relaunching the strategy at a time when it is in favour and everything looks ridiculously overpriced."