Data availability holding back financial services firms' climate transition plans

The lack of available relevant data is the single greatest challenge preventing financial services firms from adequately addressing climate risk, which two-fifths of companies expect to escalate over the next five years, new research suggests.

A survey of 122 banks, insurers, and wealth and asset managements conducted by Willis Towers Watson found that 80% of respondents cited data availability as the biggest obstacle to addressing climate risk, while 75% and 62% cited difficulty in making quantitative assessments and lack of expertise respectively.

The survey also revealed that 40% of respondents expect climate-related risks to their businesses to escalate over the next five years, with 75% citing transition risks as their key focus, compared to 63% citing reputational risk and 57% citing social responsibility risk.

Implementing a strategy to achieve net zero is the most common challenge to making this commitment, cited by 43% of respondents, followed by a lack of tools or data (32%).

Head of Willis Towers Watson's climate and resilience hub Rowan Douglas said: "Future climate risks are unprecedented and systemic, and the magnitude of the challenge is so huge and the moment so late that every lever is being explored to turn economies to meet the Paris targets.

"While the financial sector is well placed to take a lead, climate-related risk not only needs to be integrated into day-to-day risk management but also to steer the whole economic transition to a low-carbon and resilient future."

