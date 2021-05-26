Close Brothers AM hires Tristan Robinson as investment director

Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) has appointed Tristan Robinson as investment director to support its service for high net worth (HNW) clients in the North West.

In his new role, Robinson will join the existing HNW team based in Manchester, working with the research team, investment analysts, advisers and other investment directors to support the growth of CBAM's investment management service for HNW clients in the region.

Robinson joins CBAM from Brown Shipley, where he spent nine years as a client director in Manchester, running a range of portfolios for private individuals, charities, and family trusts.

Martin Andrew, chief executive of Close Brothers Asset Management, said: "Welcoming Tristan to the team will help us to continue our growth in Manchester and enhance the service we offer clients in the North West. In uncertain market conditions, clients need expertise and experience to put their minds at ease.

"Tristan brings an extensive skill-set in establishing new business opportunities as well as building and developing client portfolios."