'Dirty little secret': Finance sector revealed as one of UK's biggest contributors to climate change

UK banks and asset managers were responsible for financing 805m tonnes of CO2 in 2019, which would make the City of London the ninth biggest emitter in the world if it were a country, according to a report by Greenpeace UK and WWF.

The new research points towards finance as one of the UK's biggest contributors to climate change and supports calls for regulation to be introduced across the sector to bring it into line with Paris Agreement targets.

UK banks and asset managers financed carbon emissions that were 1.8 times the annual net emissions of the UK as a whole, the report reveals, placing UK finance at the same level as oil and gas extraction, coal mining, aviation and transport, high carbon sector.

Greenpeace UK's executive director John Sauven, said: "Finance is the UK's dirty little secret. Banks and investors are responsible for more emissions than most nations and the UK government is giving them a free pass. How can we say we are ‘leading the world on climate action' while allowing financial institutions to plough billions into fossil fuel production every year? The claim is almost laughable.

"As the host of this year's pivotal global climate summit, the government can no longer turn a blind eye. Rather than relying on self-regulation we need legislation that forces all banks and asset managers to align all financing activities with the goals of the Paris Agreement. That would be genuine climate leadership."

The analysis, carried out by climate solutions and project developer, South Pole, used carbon accounting methodology to calculate, for the first time, the carbon emissions associated with the lending and investment activities of the UK's financial sector.

However, the report might just have revealed the tip of the iceber as the analysis used an indicative sample of the UK's financial institutions - made up of fifteen banks and ten asset managers - which excludes certain financing activities like underwriting.

Despite this, UK financial institutions are not currently regulated in the same way as other high carbon sectors and, when it comes to cutting emissions, they are not legally required to align their financing activities with the UK's or global climate commitments.

Instead, some banks and other financial institutions are making voluntary pledges to reduce their carbon emissions, which have been dismissed by as greenwashing and alone will not deliver the emissions reductions required to successfully tackle climate change.

WWF UK's chief executive, Tanya Steele, said: "Trying to set a path to net-zero emissions without tackling the UK financial sector is like sticking a plaster when the patient needs open heart surgery. Despite seeing ambitious commitments to tackle the climate emergency, our finance sector is still driving global investment towards the old, destructive ways of doing business that are destroying our one shared home.

"The UK financial sector could be the first in the world to be aligned with the Paris Agreement targets - and reap the rewards as global business shifts towards clean, green investments. But it's clear voluntary pledges aren't getting the job done. The UK Government must show the global leadership expected of the COP26 Presidency and commit to mandating all financial institutions to have net zero transition plans that cover their investments in every corner of the globe."

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in order to limit global temperature rises to 1.5°C, global emissions need to fall by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030. However, since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015, the world's largest 60 banks alone have provided £2.7trn to the fossil fuel industry.

Greenpeace UK and WWF are calling for legislation that requires all UK regulated financial institutions to adopt and implement a transition plan that is in keeping with the goal of limiting global temperature rises to 1.5°C.

