Pembroke VCT hires former Ruffer and Downing employees

Venture capital trust Pembroke VCT has hired Stefania Ponzo as portfolio director and Angus Nodder as investment associate, following a record £40m fundraise in March.

Ponzo, who joined the firm on 4 May, will work alongside CEO Andrew Wolfson in focusing on existing investments within the portfolio. She has more than 12 years of experience in private banking and venture capital funds, having previously held positions at Coutts and Downing LLP. She has joined Pembroke VCT from Pi Labs, where she was investment principal.

Nodder has joined from Ruffer, where he also held the role of investment associate. He will work as part of Pembroke VCT's investment team seeking out and implementing new investment opportunities.

Andrew Wolfson, CEO of Pembroke Investment Managers, said: "We are delighted to welcome both Stefania and Angus to the Pembroke team. They bring a wealth of expertise which will enable us to grow our team at such an exciting time for Pembroke.

"We have always managed our recruitment in such a way as to bring on new team members when we have visibility of what the future holds. Having had our largest fundraise close in March 2021 and two exits already this year we are confident we can continue our investment, management and realisation strategy and that Stefania and Angus will add to our success going forward."