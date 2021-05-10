Capital Group adds to UK sales team ahead of OEICs push

Capital Group has hired from Artemis Investment Management to further boost its UK financial intermediaries team as it prepares to launch a range of OEICs in the UK to support the adviser market.

Tri Huynh has been appointed as managing director, financial intermediaries at Capital Group, responsible for strengthening existing client relationships and developing new strategic alliances with financial intermediaries in the UK.

Earlier in the year, Capital Group appointed John Griffiths in the newly-created position of head of UK client group and Allyson Foster as UK head of marketing.

At Artemis, Huynh was head of strategic partnerships and has more than 15 years of experience in intermediary sales.

In his new role, Huynh will report to Chris Miles, head of financial intermediaries, UK.

Miles said: "Over the last few years, we have been focused on steadily broadening our range of investment services in the UK to meet growing client demand.

"With his expertise in the UK market, Tri will be instrumental in ensuring that Capital Group's investment capabilities are readily accessible to UK intermediaries and their clients. We are delighted to welcome Tri on board."

Huynh added: "This is a very exciting time for the firm, and I look forward to supporting financial intermediaries in helping their clients achieve their investment goals."

The group's new fund range is subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority but when it launches will comprise active, long-only equity and fixed income fund strategies.